Mayan: Anirudh Ravichander launches FIRST LOOK poster of the first English and Tamil bilingual film

First look poster of Rajesh Kannan’s maiden production, Mayan was unveiled by music director Anirudh Ravichander

Rajesh Kannan’s maiden production, Mayan, which is an English-Tamil bilingual, is being produced under Fox & Crow Studios banner. Apparently, the fantasy movie will be based on lord Shiva and the ancient Mayans. Malaysian actor Vinod Mohan, who will mark his Kollywood debut with this film, will be seen as the lead actor. The Tamil version of the film will have Bindhu Madhavi playing the female lead. Pia Bajpai, who is marking her return to Tamil cinema, will reportedly have a special song in the movie.

Talking to The New Indian Express, the director said that Mayan will be the first full-blown commercial Tamil film to be made in English too. Apparently, all the actors except for Bindhu Madhavi, have been retained for both the versions. He was quoted as saying, “We wanted someone with powerful eyes and a very dominating personality. So we zeroed in on Bindu.” Apparently, Priyanka Arul Mohan will be seen as the lead lady in the English version. Mayan also has John Vijay, Aadukalam, Raja Simman, Ganja Karuppu and Sivaranjani in key roles.

The English version of the film will not be anglicized, but all the actors were given English dialogues and the English version will have them talking normal English. Reports suggest that the CGI work for the film is currently ongoing, which will be finished by February-March. An audio launch will be held during a grand event in January. Music has been composed by Jones Rupert Niranjan.

