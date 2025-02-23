Mazaka Trailer OUT: Sundeep Kishan, Rao Ramesh’s chemistry shines in upcoming action comedy entertainer

Sundeep Kishan is undoubtedly one of the most prominent upcoming actors in the South Indian industries at present. The actor is currently gearing up for his next release, an action comedy entertainer titled Mazaka, helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

The film, right from the time it was announced, has garnered much attention from fans all over the country. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to their official YouTube to unveil the film’s trailer.

Check out Mazaka’s trailer below:

The trailer, which spans 2 minutes and 20 seconds, gives the audience a little sneak peek into the world of Mazaka. Sundeep Kishan plays a young man in his 20s who falls in love with a girl, played by Ritu Varma. At the same time, Sundeep Kishan’s father, played by Rao Ramesh, also falls in love and is looking to get married.

While the trailer does not explicitly get into the details, it is understood that the father-son duo get into some sort of trouble as well. However, it is clear from the trailer that Mazaka is sure to be a fun entertainer to be enjoyed with one’s friends and family. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on February 26th.

Mazaka marks the first collaboration between Sundeep Kishan and director Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The film also features an ensemble cast including Murali Sharma, Ajay, Anshu, Srinivas Reddy and more, apart from the Raayan actor, Ritu Varma and Rao Ramesh.

The film has been penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada and Sai Krishna, while AK Entertainment has bankrolled the project along with Hasya Movies and Zee Studios. Further, Leon James composes the music for the project while Nizar Shafi takes care of the cinematography. Chota K Prasad and Ravi Shankar Akunuri take care of the film’s editing.

Coming to Sundeep Kishan’s workfront, the actor was last seen in Dhanush’s second directorial venture, Raayan, which came out in July, last year. The film garnered positive responses from fans and critics at the time of release. It has also been revealed that the actor will be playing the lead role in Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, bankrolled by Lyca Productions.