Mazaka Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you're planning to watch Sundeep Kishan starrer comedy film in theaters

Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma starrer Mazaka has finally hit the big screens today, February 26. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the movie has been receiving positive responses in theaters, and viewers have been flocking to their nearest cinemas to enjoy the film. If you are also planning to watch it, check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

Talking about the film on X, a viewer felt that Mazaka is a typical entertainer with an average first half. They mentioned that the second half slows down and becomes exhausting. While some comedy scenes worked well, especially the interval block, the routine screenplay and exaggerated humor were drawbacks.

They appreciated the film’s concept and praised Rao Ramesh’s role and performance. Sundeep Kishan also delivered a decent act. However, the songs were weak, and their placement disrupted the film’s flow.

On the other hand, another viewer said that the mix of fun and emotions worked in some parts. They felt Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh had good on-screen chemistry. Anshu impressed with her glamour and performance. They mentioned that Trinadha Rao Nakkina balanced the script well and the film gives feel-good moments if watched without logic.

"Although the screenplay is routine to the core, which irritates at times, the comedy works in parts with a few sequences that were executed well along with a very fun interval block. Rao Ramesh is the show stealer. Needs the same momentum in 2nd half!" read another review on X.

Lastly, a moviegoer shared that the second half was equally entertaining with some emotional moments. They described the film as a balanced and enjoyable watch, especially for families. They recommended booking tickets for those looking to laugh and have a good time, rating the movie 3.25 out of 5.

Take a look at more reviews below:

Apart from Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma, the star cast of Mazaka included Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Anshu, Ajay and several others in prominent roles.

Have you watched Mazaka in theaters today? If yes, do share your review with us in the comments below.