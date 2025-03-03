Mazaka’s Sundeep Kishan reacts to Jason Sanjay being recognized as Thalapathy Vijay’s son rather than as his film’s director

Sundeep Kishan is currently fresh off the success of his latest film Mazaka, which is holding well in theaters despite facing competition from other releases. Following the film’s release, the lead actor paid a visit to the Tirupati Elumalai temple.

After his visit, Sundeep Kishan addressed the media personnel present at the temple. During the media interaction, a reporter asked him about his experience working with Thalapathy Vijay’s son. However, as reported by TOI, the actor quickly corrected the reporter, saying, “Please don’t call him Vijay’s son. His name is Jason Sanjay.”

Since Sundeep’s statement, the clip has gone viral on social media, with many appreciating the actor for standing up for Jason Sanjay.

Sundeep Kishan has never shied away from voicing the truth and standing up for what’s right. In the past, when a reporter repeatedly made vulgar jokes about the film’s female leads, he stepped in and politely corrected the reporter.

Sundeep Kishan is all set to star in Jason Sanjay’s debut directorial venture. As revealed by Sundeep during the same press interaction at the temple, the shooting of the film is progressing smoothly. He also assured that the movie will be loved by audiences and is sure to emerge as a hit.

As mentioned earlier, Sundeep Kishan is currently reveling in the success of his latest romantic comedy, Mazaka, written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The film also stars Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and others in key roles.

Previously, the actor was seen in Dhanush’s Tamil film Raayan, where he played a significant role.

Sundeep Kishan is one of the rare actors with a considerable market in both Andhra Pradesh & Telangana as well as Tamil Nadu. Owing to this, he has been juggling projects across both Telugu and Tamil industries.

