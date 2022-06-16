Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan: Vijay Antony and team wrap up the shoot of the action entertainer; PHOTOS

Vijay Antony will next be seen on the big screens as the protagonist in the Tamil drama Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan. Directed by Vijay Milton, the shoot for the film has finally come to an end. As a mark of celebration, the team was seen cutting a cake and having a gala time.

Sharing the sneak peeks from the small bash, filmmaker Vijay Milton tweeted, "With the blessing of almighty and support of my team It’s a super happy wrap for #MazhaiPidikkathaManithan Soon to reach you people with a teaser. special tnx to @vijayantony, @realsarathkumar, @Dhananjayaka, @AmbarPruthvi, @akash_megha, @Dhananjayang, @bKamalBohra, @pradeepfab."

Megha Akash has been paired opposite Vijay Antony as the female lead in the movie. Yesteryear actors Sarath Kumar and Vijayakanth will also be a part of the cast along with Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Thalaivaasal Vijay, and Praniti in prominent roles. Vijayakanth is making a comeback into Kollywood after 6 years with this film.

Apart from direction, Vijay Milton has also cranked the lens for Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan. The songs and background score of the flick have been jointly composed by Vijay Antony and Anchu Rajamani. Meanwhile, the makers have not announced the release date of the project yet, however, it is expected to be unveiled soon.

Vijay Milton has also joined forces with Moodar Koodam fame director Naveen for the venture titled Agni Siragugal. Vijay Antony will be accompanied by Arun Vijay Akshara Haasan, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in the primary cast of the movie.

The makers have already dropped the teaser of the flick, which was launched by none other than the Jai Bhim star Suriya. The video opens with Vijay Antony and Arun Vijay facing each other with a sword. Later, it is followed by some powerful action sequences and massy dialogues.

