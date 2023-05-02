MCForever: Meghana Raj shares a memorable photo with late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on wedding anniversary

It is Meghana Raj and late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wedding anniversary today, on May 2. To celebrate this special and memorable day, Meghana shared a beautiful throwback photo on Instagram and captioned it, "MCForever." Meghana Raj tied the knot with the man of her dreams in 2018 after almost a decade of dating Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Today marks their 4th wedding anniversary. Meghana Raj has emerged as an inspiration for many. She will never be able to feel normal again but Kannada actress Meghana Raj has decided to take on life, courageously after Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on 7 June 2020 due to massive cardiac arrest. She knows how to balance her personal and professional life and often keeps sharing a glimpse of what she is up to, be it her photos with son Raayan or all the memories associated with Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Meghana Raj and late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wedding anniversary photo

Meanwhile, fans have been showering them with love and anniversary wishes in the comment section of Meghana's IG post. One of many comments read, "Always. Memories can Never Fade. It should be lived and cherished always. The reason Lord Almighty gives beautiful souls in Life has to be only Loved and remembered. We all have to go one day. Make best use in making every day a better place for All. Amen. God bless. Love to Ryan."

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Meghana answered the question 'if things get better with time as everyone says'. To this, she replied, "If you want it too. Better or worse, it's all in the head. See for me, till June 7th, life had been a certain way from my childhood as I wanted but the universe had a different message. Everything might seem like it's calm and is going in the right direction and one day, everything changed and if something that drastically changed, something again might change drastically for me as well. Especially when you have welcomed a child, something so innocent, raring to go, eager about life, why will I live with a mindset that this is not going to get better? How can it not get better, of course, it has to, I have Chiru's child with me, it has obviously had to get."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tatsama Tadbhava: Meghana Raj Sarja to return to big screens; Collaborates with Pannaga Bharana for her next