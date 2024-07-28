Mechanic Rocky first glimpse OUT: Vishwak Sen takes viewers on an accelerating ride as a fearless car mechanic

Vishwak Sen, who previously appeared in Gangs of Godavari, is set to return with a new romantic action drama, Mechanic Rocky. Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, this film features Meenakshi Choudhary as the female lead and is scheduled for release during the auspicious festival of Diwali this year. The makers recently unveiled a glimpse of the movie, introducing audiences to the world of Mechanic Rocky.

Mechanic Rocky's first glimpse showcases Vishwak Sen in a fearless avatar

In the opening scene of Mechanic Rocky, Vishwak Sen is depicted as deeply immersed in his work within a cluttered garage. The story suggests a complex storyline between his character, Meenakshi and Shraddha, accompanied by exciting action sequences. A powerful background voice introduces Vishwak’s character, declaring "Danger Ke License Eedu," underscoring his strong presence in the film.

The makers also shared a new poster for the movie featuring an intense close-up of Vishwak Sen holding a large wrench across his face, highlighting his rugged look. The film is produced by Ram Talluri, written and directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, with music by Jakes Bejoy. The film is set for a worldwide release on October 31, during Diwali. A car and the title of the film are prominently displayed, suggesting an action-packed and automotive-themed storyline.

Vishwak Sen's first look poster from Mechanic Rocky

The first look poster of Mechanic Rocky showcases Vishwak Sen gripping a wrench in one hand and a gun in the other. The film is produced by SRT Entertainments, with music by Sony Music. Notably, there are no direct Telugu competitors for this film in theaters, though audiences are also anticipating the Telugu-dubbed release of Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran on the same day.

Shraddha Srinath, known for her versatility, plays a key role with negative shades in the movie. The film will be distributed by the renowned Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP. Meanwhile, the other details about the film are still under wraps.

