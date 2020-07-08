Meena gets nostalgic as she shares photo from her first film with Rajinikanth as a child artist

Meena and Rajinikanth have shared screen space in many films including Muthu, Veera, Ejamaan and their onscreen chemistry has never failed to impress their fans.

Kollywood’s popular actor Meena has acted in a handful of movies with Superstar Rajinikanth. As a child artist, she has acted with Rajinikanth in two movies namely Engeyo Ketta Kural and Anbulla Rajinikanth. She has acted with Rajinikanth in many other movies after sharing the screen space with him as a child artist. Now, she took to her Instagram space and shared a collage from the film Engeyo Ketta Kural, which was her first film with the Superstar. Sharing the photo, she penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “From the archives... Engeyo Ketta Kural my first movie with @rajinikanth #spmuthuramansir @starambika @radha3915 Though I was introduced in Nenjangal, this was the movie which got released first.” Fans took to the comments section and noted how adorable she looks in the photo. Meena and Rajinikanth have shared screen space in many films including Muthu, Veera, Ejamaan and their onscreen chemistry has never failed to impress their fans.

Check Meena's Instagram post here:

They will be joining hands in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara as leading ladies. The film’s first shooting schedule was wrapped up before the pandemic gripped India. The second schedule was going on in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City when the lockdown was imposed. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the makers are expected to start the shooting process after the situation is well contained. Touted to be a rural drama, D Iman will compose music for the film.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×