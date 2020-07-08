  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Meena gets nostalgic as she shares photo from her first film with Rajinikanth as a child artist

Meena and Rajinikanth have shared screen space in many films including Muthu, Veera, Ejamaan and their onscreen chemistry has never failed to impress their fans.
2462 reads Mumbai
Meena gets nostalgic as she shares photo from her first film with Rajinikanth as a child artistMeena gets nostalgic as she shares photo from her first film with Rajinikanth as a child artist
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kollywood’s popular actor Meena has acted in a handful of movies with Superstar Rajinikanth. As a child artist, she has acted with Rajinikanth in two movies namely Engeyo Ketta Kural and Anbulla Rajinikanth. She has acted with Rajinikanth in many other movies after sharing the screen space with him as a child artist. Now, she took to her Instagram space and shared a collage from the film Engeyo Ketta Kural, which was her first film with the Superstar. Sharing the photo, she penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “From the archives... Engeyo Ketta Kural my first movie with @rajinikanth #spmuthuramansir @starambika @radha3915 Though I was introduced in Nenjangal, this was the movie which got released first.” Fans took to the comments section and noted how adorable she looks in the photo. Meena and Rajinikanth have shared screen space in many films including Muthu, Veera, Ejamaan and their onscreen chemistry has never failed to impress their fans.

Check Meena's Instagram post here:

They will be joining hands in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara as leading ladies. The film’s first shooting schedule was wrapped up before the pandemic gripped India. The second schedule was going on in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City when the lockdown was imposed. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the makers are expected to start the shooting process after the situation is well contained. Touted to be a rural drama, D Iman will compose music for the film.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement