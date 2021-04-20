Meena shares PHOTO from sets of Drushyam 2 as her portion for the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer is wrapped up

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drushyam 2, which is a Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Drishyam 2, has Venkatesh Daggubati as the male lead.

Director Jeethu Joseph had announced in February on his social media page that he will be directing Drushyam 2 with Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, which will be the remake of his recent Mollywood film Drishyam 2 with Mohanlal in the lead role. Now, it has been revealed by Meena Sagar that her portions for the film are wrapped up. The actress announced the news on her Instagram space. Sharing a photo from the sets of the film, Meena wrote, “Aaaand it's a wrap for me. Awaiting to Awe the audience yet again... Need all your love and support.”

Last week, it was reported that Venkatesh Daggubati has finished shooting his portions for the film. The shooting of Drushyam 2 commenced in March and it looks like the makers are shooting the film at a brisk pace. It is to be noted that the first part of the Tollywood version was directed by Sripriya and not Jeethu Joseph. The Tollywood version of the film’s first installment too had Meena, Nadhiya, Kruthika Jayakumar and Esther Anil in important roles along with Venkatesh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meena Sagar (@meenasagar16)



Drushyam 2 is the official Telugu remake of Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Meena was lauded for her role in Drishyam 2 by fans and critics alike. Meena also has in her kitty, a Kollywood biggie titled Annaatthe. The film is directed by Siruthai Siva and also stars Rajinikanth as the male lead. Apart from Meena, Annaatthe has three other leading ladies including Khushbu Sundar, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×