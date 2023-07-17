Meenakshii Chaudhary confirms replacing Pooja Hegde in Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram? Here's what she said

It is officially confirmed that Meenakshii Chaudhary has replaced Pooja Hegde in Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. The actress recently confirmed that she is part of Guntur Kaaram and has also wrapped up the first schedule as well. She is playing the role of the second lead, which was initially set for Sreeleela.

The makers have welcomed Meenakshii on board as the second lead while Pooja's role will be played by Sreeleela in the film. And this has been confirmed by the actress itself. She recently spoke at the event of her Tamil and Telugu film Hatya and said, "I have always been a big fan of Mahesh Babu Garu. We just wrapped up the first schedule & my first day's first shot was with Mahesh Babu Garu. I was beyond grateful."

So technically, Pooja Hegde has been replaced by Sreeleela and Meenakshii stepped into the latter's role in Guntur Kaaram.

Meenakshii Chaudhary wraps up first schedule of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram

Meenakshii Chaudhary started her career as a model and became the first runner-up of Miss Grand International 2018. Later in her debut as an actress in 2021 with the Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. She also played the leading lady in Khiladi opposite Ravi Teja and in HIT 2 with Adivi Sesh. Guntur Kaaram will mark her fourth film in the Telugu film industry.



Pooja Hegde out of Guntur Kaaram

Pinkvilla had exclusively confirmed that the leading lady of Guntur Kaaram, Pooja Hegde opted out from the film due to constant changes in script and shooting timelines.

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, The shooting timelines of Guntur Kaaram kept on changing. The team was shooting for some sequences, deciding on one timeframe for the next schedule but that’s delayed again due to varied issues. Some of the portions already shot were getting into the reshoot mode. There were also changes in the script at regular intervals, which resulted in multiple other people also backing out. After several contemplations on what to do, Pooja Hegde has decided to part ways citing date issues."



About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram marks the collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after a decade. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Music is composed by S Thaman. Guntur Kaaram is slated for a Sankranthi 2024 release, on January 12.

ALSO READ: 6 revelations by Sitara and Namrata Shirodkar, from acting debut to Mahesh Babu's reaction to her first ad