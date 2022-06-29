Meena's husband Vidyasagar passes away: Venkatesh Daggubati, Khushbu Sundar and others pay condolences

Actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar passed away yesterday. He was 48. The deceased was suffering from a major lung infection and was being treated for the same in Chennai. His last rights are going to take place today at Besant Nagar in Chennai. Many members of the film fraternity and fans paid their tribute on the internet.

Venkatesh Daggubati penned on social media, "Extremely sad and shocked by the demise of Vidyasagar gaaru! My heartfelt condolences to Meena gaaru and the entire family! Wishing them with all the strength to sail through this!"

Lakshmi Manchu took on Twitter and said, "Woke up to devastating news of #meena garu’s husband, Vidyasagar garu passed away due to Covid complications. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire family."

Khushbu Sundar wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Waking up to a terrible news.Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family. #RIP."

Actor Sanjeev Tweeted, "Shocked to hear the sudden demise of #Vidyasagar. My deepest condolences to actress #Meena & her family. May god give them more strength in this toughest time. #RIP."

For the unversed, Vidyasagar had recovered from the COVID-19 infection, and shortly after that, he contracted the lung infection.

Meena and Vidyasagar got married in June 2009 and were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Nainika. She has already made her acting debut with Vijay Thalapathy's Theri. She was seen as Vijay's daughter in the film.

