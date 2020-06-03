  1. Home
Meera Chopra files complaint against Jr NTR fans who trolled her during a live online session

After Meera Chopra said that she was not a fan of Jr NTR during a live session online, she received rape and murder threats from Jr NTR's fans.
19186 reads Mumbai Updated: June 3, 2020 09:52 am
Meera Chopra became the target of abusive trolls on social media after she said she was not a fan of Jr NTR. The incident happened when the actor was having a question and answer session with her fans on Twitter. One of her fans asked her to say something about Jr NTR, to which she wrote, "I don't know him. I am not his fan."

Some fans of Jr NTR did not take it in the right sense and massively trolled her. Hashtags with abusive messages for Meera trended on the micro-blogging website. This did not go well with the actor. Tagging the Hyderabad Cyber Cell, she launched a complaint against the trolls with screenshots of some abusive messages. Meera Chopra, who is the cousin of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chorpa, even tagged Jr NTR and questioned him for the acts of his fans.

In a series of Tweets, she wrote, “@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts.” She questioned Jr NTR if it was a crime for liking Mahesh Babu more than him. She wrote, “@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!!”

