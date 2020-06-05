Meera Chopra takes a dig at Jr NTR fans again post receiving threats; Calls them lifeless & shameless

The fallout between Meera Chopra and Jr NTR's fans has further escalated now. The actress has shared a few more tweets after receiving threats again.

Meera Chopra’s recent AMA session on social media did not go well and has taken an ugly turn now. It so happened that the actress admitted she is not a fan of Jr NTR. This did not go well with the latter’s fans who then trolled her massively. In fact, abusive messages meant for Meera began trending on Twitter. The actress did not sit back after receiving these threats from them and lodged a complaint by tagging the Hyderabad Cyber Cell.

Currently, the Telangana police is looking into the entire matter. However, it seems like this hasn’t put a halt to the trolls yet. Chopra has once again shared screenshots of such hate comments on Twitter in which she revealed that the trolls are now insulting other actors too. Not only that but she has also tagged Jr NTR fans in her tweets while calling them lifeless and shameless. She further takes a dig at them for threatening her at a time when the country is facing a bigger crisis like COVID-19.

Check out her latest tweets below:

And now they have started insulting other actors.. iam sorry but who are these shameless people.. and what ate they trying to do..they dont respect anybody, forget women!! pic.twitter.com/zo3308e0hb — meera chopra (MeerraChopra) June 4, 2020

I just wana say 1 thing, people who are abusing me are lifeless. We have bigger crisis going on with covid, people are dying all over the world. and you guys are getting petty pleasure in abusing and threatning just bcoz iam not a fan of ur fav star. Go get a life!!! — meera chopra (MeerraChopra) June 4, 2020

⁦hydcitypolice⁩ ⁦CyberCrimeshyd⁩ ⁦ysjagan⁩ ⁦NCWIndia⁩ i need to report this account too.. this is excessive abusing. They are not stopping after an fir too. Kindly take action against this person! pic.twitter.com/H8KhZswPJB — meera chopra (MeerraChopra) June 4, 2020

Meera who happens to be Bollywood actress ’s cousin has also tagged Jr NTR in many of her tweets thereby asking him for an answer regarding the entire matter. The RRR actor has, however, not responded to the same till now. Certain members of the film fraternity have come out in support of Chopra and slammed the diehard fans of Jr NTR for indulging in verbal abuses on social media.

