Meera Jasmine makes a comeback after a decade with bilingual film Vimanam; Deets inside
Meera Jasmine is all set to make a comeback in Telugu and Tamil with the upcoming bilingual film Vimanam.
Meera Jasmine is all set to make a comeback to the Telugu film industry. The actress who was last seen in 2013, will mark her comeback with the upcoming bilingual film Vimanam. Today, on the occasion of her 40th birthday, the makers of the film shared a pic of her to announce the big news.
The makers of the film, Zee Studios, took to Twitter and shared a poster as they announced the comeback of the actress after a decade. The tweet read, "She’s back people! Wishing the ever-charming Meera Jasmine a very happy birthday. After a decade she will grace our screens with her presence in Vimanam. Our Next Telugu-Tamil bilingual film in association with KK Creative Work. And we know she will be better than ever.”
The film also stars Samuthirakani in the pivotal role. More details about the cast and crew are said to be revealed in the coming days.
About Meera Jasmine
Meera made her debut in 2001 with the Lohithadas film Soothradharan. She went on to star in various successful films in south Indian languages and was marked as one of the most bankable and noteworthy actresses of the 2000s. Meera Jasmine rose to fame with her performance in Tamil film Run, which was also dubbed in Telugu. Thereafter, she went on to star opposite many popular actors and blockbuster films like Pawan Kalyan's Gudumba Shankar, Sivaji's Ammayi Bagundi, Ravi Teja's Bhadra and more. Her most popular Telugu films are Raraju, Maharadhi, Yamagola Malli Modalayindi, Gorintaku and Maa Ayana Chanti Pilladu.
She was last seen in Tamil cinema in Vingyani (2014), and in Telugu, her last film was Moksha (2013). In 2014, Meera got married to Mandolin Rajesh and took a break from acting. However, recently, she made her debut on Instagram and took the internet with her stunning pics.
