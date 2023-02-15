Meera Jasmine makes a comeback after a decade with bilingual film Vimanam; Deets inside

Meera Jasmine is all set to make a comeback to the Telugu film industry. The actress who was last seen in 2013, will mark her comeback with the upcoming bilingual film Vimanam. Today, on the occasion of her 40th birthday, the makers of the film shared a pic of her to announce the big news.

The makers of the film, Zee Studios, took to Twitter and shared a poster as they announced the comeback of the actress after a decade. The tweet read, "She’s back people! Wishing the ever-charming Meera Jasmine a very happy birthday. After a decade she will grace our screens with her presence in Vimanam. Our Next Telugu-Tamil bilingual film in association with KK Creative Work. And we know she will be better than ever.”