Meera Mithun arrested for hurling casteist slurs on Dalits; Video of her crying & screaming goes viral

Kollywood actress Meera Mithun has been arrested by Kerala Crime Branch for making derogatory comments on Scheduled Caste. The actress was arrested under 7 sections including the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Video of Meera crying and screaming during her arrest from the Kerala police station is currently going viral on social media platforms.

A video of Meera Mitun screaming and saying that the cops are trying to harass her is going viral on social media. In the video, we can hear the cops asking her to hand over her phone. The video was shot moments before she was arrested by the police. She also threatened that she would kill herself if the cops laid hands on her. Meera appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video. Watch the video here:

Along with Meera Mitun, cops also arrested her boyfriend Sam Abhishek under the same case. Meera was produced before the judge of Saidapet Court and sent to judicial custody until 27th August.

Recently, Meera Mitun shared a video, where she can be seen hurling derogatory casteist slurs against the Scheduled Caste and Tribe of Tamil Nadu. In the video, she said about all the scheduled caste people of Tamil Nadu should be 'chucked out. The complaint was filed by Vanni Arasu, the leader of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi. Netizens on social media are trolling the actress for incurring unnecessary controversies.