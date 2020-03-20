Meera Mitun is SHOCKED as her photos are uploaded on adult sites; Asks 'What is TN Cyberbullying team doing?'

This time, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Meera Mitun took to Twitter and shared about her photos being uploaded on adult sites. She also questioned what is Tamil Nadu Cyberbullying team doing. After Meera took to Twitter posting about the same, her account has been restricted temporarily.

Meera Mitun, who rose to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, has hit the headlines once again. From accusing Kamal Haasan of nepotism to her controversial stints inside Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, Meera managed to be in the news for some or other reason. This time, Meera took to Twitter and shared about her photos being uploaded on adult sites. She also questioned what is Tamil Nadu Cyberbullying team doing. Her phone number and other details have also been uploaded on the sites.

Meera took to Twitter and wrote, "Cyberbullying of Tamilnadu has not been working to the mark, been facing dreadful cyberbullying issues,My phone number on site, my pics collaged uploaded on porn sites, my achievements post has dreadful comments always, What's Tamilnadu Cyberbullying team doing ?! @narendramodi." After Meera took to Twitter posting about the same, her account has been restricted temporarily.

Recently, Meera Mitun alleged that Vijay’s look from Master poster was copied from her photo.

Earlier, Meera Mitun had accused Kamal Haasan of nepotism after he allegedly got her replaced in the film with Akshara Haasan. She tweeted saying, "So it's clear now that nepotism is at its peak in Kollywood. The clout of Kamal Haasan ensured I am out of this movie and his own daughter is cast in this movie. Also, (director) Naveen and producer T Siva, your double standards are exposed."

Credits :Twitter

Read More