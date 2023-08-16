Meera Nandan reacts to harsh comments about her photoshoots and outfits

Meera Nandan is an actress who is very well known among the Malayali audience. Even though the actress has not been part of many movies in her career, she has certainly managed to leave a mark in the Malayalam film industry. Meera has also had to sadly face cyberbullying and trolling for the outfits that she chooses to wear. The Internet has been very harsh on the actress, especially in the recent past.

In an interview with Milestone Makers, Meera Nandan candidly spoke about the harsh comments that people on the Internet make about her for merely doing photoshoots. She clarified that she does not do photoshoots to get a chance in movies. But on the other hand, Meera revealed that she solely wants to make her presence felt on social media through these photoshoots.

Meera Nandan opens up about the harsh jibes others throw at her for wearing the outfit of her choice

Meera further elaborated in her interview that she has mostly worn half sarees in her movies, and therefore people are finding it difficult when they see her in anything other than their set image of her. Meera also specifically mentioned her two movies, Mulla and Puthiya Mukham, and said that people are used to seeing her in these movies wearing half sarees.

The actress also revealed that she does feel comfortable wearing shorts when she comes back to her native place. The actress has been living in Dubai for the past few years and has made it a point that over there, no one cares about what she wears. But when she comes to her hometown, that is apparently not the case at all.

Meera also went on to talk about her stance on love and marriage in the interview. Since this was Meera’s first interview in a very long time, netizens have been buzzing about it non-stop since it came out. The actress revealed that even though she has had relationships here and there, there has been nothing worth talking about.

Talking about marriage, the actress stated that just because someone is independent, that does not imply that they should then get married. Meera shared that someone should only get married when they are prepared for it. Meera firmly believes that this should be the only criterion for a person to get married.

