Meesaya Murukku 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s music comedy drama online

Meesaya Murukku 2, starring Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in the lead role, was released in theatres on September 25, 2026. Directed by the music composer-turned-actor himself, the film is now set for its digital premiere. Here are the details about its OTT release, plot, cast, and crew.

When and where to watch Meesaya Murukku 2

Meesaya Murukku 2 is scheduled to premiere on SonyLIV on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. The film will be available in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Here’s the update:

Official trailer and plot of Meesaya Murukku 2

Meesaya Murukku 2 follows three generations of a family striving to take the genre of Gaana music from the streets of North Chennai to the global stage.

The story begins with Gaana Das, a respected figure in the local music community, and his supportive partner, Lakshmi, who dream of bringing their street-rooted melodies into the mainstream music industry. However, their ambitions face a major setback as established industry players refuse to recognise their musical background.

The narrative then shifts to their son, Tiger Siva, who inherits his father’s passion but struggles with financial difficulties, personal compromises, and a changing musical landscape. Despite the fusion of traditional rhythms with Western influences, street musicians continue to face barriers to recognition.

The story eventually moves to the modern era, following DJ Jeeva, Siva’s son, who is determined to fulfil his family’s long-standing dream. With the support of his best friend, Harshath, Jeeva challenges influential music industry insiders who exploit independent artists while favouring established connections.

As he navigates personal struggles, a family tragedy, and complicated relationships, Jeeva learns to balance his artistic ambitions with the realities of the music industry.

Refusing to depend on traditional music labels, Jeeva blends authentic Gaana beats with contemporary sounds to create an independent musical movement. His journey becomes a fight for recognition, helping him break the cycle of disappointment that has affected his family for generations and bring their music to an international audience.

Cast and crew of Meesaya Murukku 2

Meesaya Murukku 2 features Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in triple roles. The cast also includes Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Baba Bhaskar, Karunas, Vidhya Borgia, Harshath Khan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Adhi has composed the music, written the screenplay, and directed the film. Balaji Subramanyam has handled cinematography, while Sundar C and Kushboo Sundar have co-produced the project. Fenny Oliver and R. Thirumalai Rajan have served as editors. The film serves as a spiritual sequel to Adhi’s partly fictionalized biographical musical drama, Meesaya Murukku (2017).

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