Meesaya Murukku 2 Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to read before watching Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s musical drama

Meesaya Murukku 2, starring Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in the lead role, was released in theaters on September 25, 2026. Directed by Adhi himself, here’s what the netizens have to say about the sequel musical drama.

Meesaya Murukku 2 Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user praised Meesaya Murukku 2 , saying that the music, comedy, friendship, and emotions blended naturally into the story and made for an enjoyable ride without feeling overly heavy.

Another netizen enjoyed the first half for its entertainment value, songs, and comedy, while finding the second half even more engaging. They particularly praised the flashback portions, emotional connection, music, climax, and overall theatrical appeal.

A third user described the first half as fun and entertaining, highlighting its upbeat vibe, songs, comedy sequences, and interval block. They also praised the background music and said the film maintained a jolly atmosphere.

However, a fourth user gave the film a rating of 2/5 and called it an unwanted sequel. They criticised the writing and felt that it failed to live up to the reputation of the first instalment. The user, however, appreciated the Aura 10/10 song, the Goindhamma song, and the father-son emotional scenes.

Here are the reactions:

More about Meesaya Murukku 2

Meesaya Murukku 2 follows three generations of a family from North Chennai whose lives are deeply connected to independent Gaana music. Exploring the three generations of musicians (all played by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi ) across different eras who struggle to take their street-rooted sound beyond social and institutional barriers.

Set across the late 1970s, late 1990s, and 2026, the story begins with Dass, a passionate musician who challenges the dominance of classical music but faces discrimination. His son, Tiger Siva, later attempts to pursue the same dream but struggles in an industry without equal opportunities.

In the present day, Jeeva, a talented but playful Gaana singer, takes up their unfinished legacy. While dealing with personal struggles and a failed relationship, he faces powerful music labels seeking to control and commercialise independent music. With the support of his best friend Harshath and local artists, Jeeva sets out to build an independent musical movement and take his family's street-rooted sound to a wider audience.

Apart from Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, the film features Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar , Ramya Ranganathan, and more in key roles.

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