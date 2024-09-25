Meet actor from a prominent acting family who debuted at 1, called off his wedding with business tycoon’s granddaughter, and only has one hit to his name

A young actor in Telugu cinema who has deep roots in the industry, owing to his prominent grandfather, parents, and elder brother. The actor once almost got married to a business tycoon’s granddaughter and even shared the screen with superstar Mammootty.

Yes, we are talking about the dashing Akhil Akkineni who has been an actor in films since he was just an infant. Here’s diving into the actor’s professional career and personal life.

Who is Akhil Akkineni?

Akhil Akkineni is the youngest son of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and his wife Amala Akkineni. The actor who was born in the USA and raised in Hyderabad has been a prominent actor in the industry for years, progressing his family’s legacy.

The actor’s debut in Telugu cinema was done back in 1995 when he appeared as an infant in the film, Sisindri. The comedy flick directed by Siva Nageswara Rao was the Indian adaptation of the American film Baby's Day Out which was released in 1994.

The film bankrolled by his father Nagarjuna also had him playing the lead role alongside an ensemble cast of actors like Giri Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sudhakar, Aamani, Sarath Babu, and many more. Despite the film being a blockbuster hit, the young actor did not appear as a child artist in any other film.

However, by the year 2014, the actor officially marked his return to the cinema industry with a cameo appearance in the film Manam, directed by Vikram Kumar. The fantasy drama flick focused on the themes of rebirth and eternal love which was set over in various time periods.

Advertisement

The film featured the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the lead role who passed away during the film’s production, marking the film as a tribute to his legacy. Moreover, the film also had actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Shriya Saran, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles as well.

The movie which was a critical and commercial success has even attained a cult status over the years as well. Subsequently, in 2015, the actor officially made his debut as a leading actor in the film which was titled Akhil. The action fantasy film directed by VV Vinayak was co-produced by actor Nithiin.

Despite the massive hype around the film, it turned out to be a commercial failure at the box office. Furthermore, the actor appeared in a lead role for the film Hello!, a romantic action flick which was once again directed by Vikram Kumar.

Check out Hello! trailer here:

Advertisement

The movie which had Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role marked her debut in films and also had Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Ajay, and many more in key roles. Over the years, the actor has continued his filmography with movies like Mr. Majnu and Most Eligible Bachelor with the latter marking the actor’s only commercial breakthrough to date.

Akhil was last seen playing the lead role in the film Agent, directed by Surender Reddy. The spy action flick featured the young actor alongside superstar Mammootty along with actors Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk in supporting roles.

Watch the Agent trailer here:

The film which was released on April 28, 2023, after multiple setbacks and production delays became a disaster at the box office. The movie’s failure even prompted Akhil and the producer to issue an apology, admitting that they began its production without a bound script.

Akhil Akkineni’s personal life

Advertisement

Akhil Akkineni was born to Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni on April 8, 1994, in San Jose, United States of America. The actor later raised in Hyderabad is a Telugu descent from his father’s side and also of Bengali and Irish descent from his mother’s side.

The actor who did his schooling in India and Australia holds a BBA degree from the University of South Florida and also has completed an acting course in New York. The actor’s half-brother Naga Chaitanya is also a prominent actor in Indian cinema.

Check out some posts by Akhil Akkineni:

Furthermore, Akhil was also initially engaged to Shriya Bhupal, the granddaughter of business tycoon, GV Krishna Reddy. Even though they were planning to get married back in 2017, the duo had eventually gotten cold feet and called off their wedding.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar to make an on-screen comeback with Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18?