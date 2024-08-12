Meet actor who began his career as RJ, worked as clap director, assistant director and voice artist but is now a pan-India star

This actor hails from Hyderabad and is celebrated for his versatile performances in the Indian film industry. He has delivered a string of hit films throughout his career and is continuing to earn accolades for his work. This actor has also worked as an assistant director and even hosted a popular TV show in Telugu. He is popularly known amongst his fans as the Natural Star. By now, you may have guessed his name. Yes, he is none other than Nani.

A look into Nani's early life

This might come as a shocker, but Nani's real name is Naveen Babu Ghanta. He is a prominent Indian actor, film producer, and television presenter primarily known for his work in Telugu cinema. Born in Hyderabad, he has made a significant mark in the film industry with his diverse performances and has earned the affectionate title of Natural Star due to his relatable acting style.

In his personal life, Nani is married to Anjana Yelavarthy. The couple met while he was working as a radio jockey, and their love story blossomed over time. After five years of courtship, they got engaged back in 2012 and married in a private ceremony the same year. They welcomed their son, Arjun, in 2017.

Nani's life before becoming an actor

Nani's first significant job was as a radio jockey at World Space Satellite Radio, where he hosted a popular show called Non-Stop with Nani. His engaging personality and passion for movies made the show a hit, earning him the RJ of the Year award.

After his stint as a radio jockey, Nani transitioned into the film industry as an assistant director. He worked under renowned director Bapu and contributed to several films, including Radha Gopalam, Astram, and others. His role as a clap director involved managing the set and assisting with various production tasks.

Nani's journey into acting began with television commercials. His work in commercials caught the attention of director Mohan Krishna Indraganti, who offered him a role in his debut film, Ashta Chamma. This opportunity marked the turning point in his career.

Nani as a voice artist

Nani has lent his voice to Dulquer Salmaan's character Adhi in the Telugu version of OK Bangaram and provided the voice for a character named Fish in the film Awe. Additionally, he voiced the adult version of the protagonist in the sports drama Jersey.

Notably, Nani also brought the character Simba to life in the Telugu version of Disney's animated classic The Lion King.

Nani's rise as a pan-India star

Nani's films, such as Eega and Jersey, have garnered attention not only in Telugu-speaking regions but also across India. However, Dasara marked his official entry into pan-India cinema. The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, is set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines and explores themes of socio-economic conditions and power struggles.

His previous film with Mrunal Thakur, titled Hi Nanna, which has been dubbed and released in multiple languages, further solidified his status as a pan-India actor.

Nani's upcoming projects

Nani is currently all set for the release of his upcoming film titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film is a romantic action entertainer featuring Nani and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles. The film also stars SJ Suryah and several other talented actors in supporting roles. Produced by D.V.V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is set to hit theaters on August 29.

In a recent interview, SJ Suryah revealed the plot of the film. He said that Saripodhaa Sanivaaram revolves around the character of Nani, who has struggled with anger issues since childhood. To help him manage his temper, his mother suggests that he only express his anger on one particular day of the week - Saturday. The idea is to present a natural story of an ordinary man with something extraordinary inside him.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film is going to be released on August 13. Fans are eagerly awaiting to watch Nani in a different avatar altogether.

