Meet actor who claimed to be a serial dater, compared men with Maggi noodles and was rumored to have secretly married one of her co-stars

Meet the actor who has frequently stirred controversy with one or the other comments. She has openly admitted her past relationships and tagged herself as a serial dater. There was a time when she was rumored to have married one of her co-stars secretly. Can you guess who she is? Yes, we are talking about Regena Cassandrra.

Who is Regena Cassandra?

Born to a Tamil family based out of Chennai, Regena is an actress who has extensively worked in Telugu and Tamil films. At the age of 9, she started anchoring for a kids channel. She holds a master’s degree in Psychology from the University of Madras.

Regena’s foray into films

She made her film debut in 2005 with Kanda Naal Mudhal. Thereafter, Regena worked in a few more films, in different languages, before taking a pause to complete her education and then again jumping back to work.

Even during her brief hiatus, the actress continued to work in short films. But Regena attained a breakthrough with the movie Subramanyam For Sale, a massive commercial success.

Ever since, the diva has appeared in a number of movies, not to forget the innumerable actors she has worked with. Her next project is Vidamuyaarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead.

When Regena called herself a serial dater

Other than her professional life, Regena has often grabbed attention for her statements. For instance, she once openly confessed to being a serial dater.

She’d said, “I get many proposals. I have been in many relationships in my life. You can call me a serial dater. I keep dating people one after the other. But I am taking a break now.”

Regena once compared men with Maggi noodles

One of her other controversial statements rang through when Regena ended up making a comparison between men and Maggi noodles.

Intending it to be a joke, the diva while promoting one of her films had claimed, “Boys and Maggi noodles last only two minutes."

When Regena Cassandrra was rumored to have married her co-star

Regena was even once rumored to have married her frequent co-star, Sundeep Kishan, that too secretly. Some even speculated that not Sundeep, but the diva in fact got married to her other co-actor Sai Durgha Tej.

Dismissing it all, the diva had said that they were merely good friends and that it was baseless to tag her as being married to either of them.

