Meet actor who debuted as child artist, is related to megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and one of the highest-paid actors in film industry

He is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. He made his acting debut as a child artist and is often referred to as the Stylish Star. He is well-known for his incredible dancing skills and on-screen presence, making him one of the most popular stars in the country. Yes, you guessed it right - he is Allu Arjun.

A look at Allu Arjun's breakthrough in the film industry

Allu Arjun made his acting debut as a child artist in the Telugu movie titled Vijetha in 1985. He was just four at the time. Later, he rose to fame as a lead actor with his debut in the film Gangotri which was released in 2003. This movie marked the beginning of his successful career in the Telugu film industry.

Over the years, Allu Arjun has delivered numerous hit films including Arya. The film was a major box-office success and established him as a romantic hero, earning him several awards. Following this, he starred in Bunny, which further enhanced his popularity.

Other notable hits include Desamuduru, Parugu, and Race Gurram, each showcasing his exceptional dancing and acting skills. His recent film, Pushpa: The Rise, has not only garnered critical acclaim but also achieved massive commercial success, making him a global icon.

DYK Allu Arjun is related to Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Allu Arjun was born into a family deeply rooted in cinema. He is married to Sneha Reddy, whom he tied the knot with on March 6, 2011, in a ceremony held in Hyderabad. The couple has two children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Allu Arjun is part of the illustrious Allu-Konidela family, which includes his uncle Chiranjeevi, who is a legendary figure in Telugu cinema, and his cousin Ram Charan, also a leading actor. Allu Arjun is related to Chiranjeevi through family ties. Chiranjeevi is married to Surekha Konidela, who happens to be Allu Arjun's aunt. This makes Chiranjeevi Allu Arjun's uncle by marriage.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's relationship with Ram Charan is that of first cousins, as the RRR actor Chiranjeevi's son.

Allu Arjun's skills apart from acting

Beyond his acting career, Allu Arjun has a diverse range of talents that contribute to his personality. He is known for his dancing skills, which incorporate elements of gymnastics and martial arts, boosting his on-screen performances. Additionally, Allu Arjun is a charcoal artist with a passion for drawing and has even explored animation.

His skills also extend to singing, as he has lent his voice to songs in his films, including Sarrainodu. Furthermore, he is actively involved in philanthropic efforts, such as donating blood annually.

Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry

Allu Arjun is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry, especially following the success of his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. His remuneration has seen a significant increase, with reports indicating that he commands around Rs 100 crore per film.

As anticipation builds for the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, his fees are rumored to have risen to approximately Rs 150 crore. This increase positions him among the top earners in the industry, surpassing many of his contemporaries.

Allu Arjun's upcoming films

Allu Arjun is all set for the release of his much-anticipated film with Sukumar titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others in prominent roles. The film will hit the big screens ahead of Christmas on December 6.

Apart from that, Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with renowned director Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth project together.

