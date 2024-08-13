Meet actor who debuted as child artist, worked as assistant director, sparked speculation about potential divorce and has worked with Trisha, Nayanthara, Aishwarya Rai

He is one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry. His father is a veteran film editor and his brother is a successful director. He began his career as a child artist before making it big in the film industry. Over the years, he has showcased his versatility through various genres, including action, drama, and comedy, earning accolades such as the Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

Yes, you guessed his name right. He is the one and only, Jayam Ravi.

A look into Jayam Ravi's early and personal life

Jayam Ravi, born Mohan Ravi, is a celebrated actor in Tamil cinema. He comes from a film-oriented family; his father, A. Mohan, is a veteran film editor, while his brother, Mohan Raja, is a successful director. Ravi has a sister named Roja, who happens to be a dentist. He completed his schooling in Chennai and earned a degree in visual communications from Loyola College. Before entering the film industry, he trained in acting at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute in Mumbai and worked as an assistant director.

In June 2009, Jayam Ravi tied the knot with his long-time love interest Aarti. The couple has two sons, Aarav and Ayaan, with Aarav making his acting debut alongside his father in the 2018 film Tik Tik Tik. Despite recent rumors about their relationship, Aarti has publicly reaffirmed her commitment to their marriage.

Jayam Ravi's breakthrough

Jayam Ravi began his career in the film industry as an assistant director. He worked with director Suresh Krissna on the film Aalavandhan, which starred Kamal Haasan. This opportunity arose through his father, A. Mohan, who was a close friend of Krissna and requested him to take Jayam Ravi on as an assistant. During this time, Ravi aimed to closely observe Kamal Haasan's acting techniques and learn from one of the industry's finest talents.

After his stint as an assistant director, Jayam Ravi made his acting debut as a child artist in the Telugu film Bava Bavamaridi back in 1993. Then, he worked in the film Jayam, which was a significant success and earned him recognition in the industry.

Jayam Ravi has now established himself as one of the highly paid actors in the Tamil film industry, with a current remuneration of approximately Rs. 25 crores per film, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi has shared screen space with several prominent stars including Nayanthara in Thani Oruvan and its sequel.

Jayam Ravi plays a significant role in the epic historical drama Ponniyin Selvan (PS) series, directed by Mani Ratnam. He portrays Arulmozhi Varman, a central character in the story, which is based on the classic Tamil novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan as Kundavai and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a pivotal role as Nandini.

Jayam Ravi's divorce rumors

Jayam Ravi has been at the center of divorce rumors concerning his marriage to Aarti. The speculation began when Aarti deleted all photos of herself with Jayam Ravi and their two sons, Aarav and Ayaan, from her Instagram account. This action sparked widespread concern among fans, leading to discussions about a potential separation. In response to the rumors, Aarti later updated her Instagram bio to affirm her marital status.

Jayam Ravi's upcoming film

Jayam Ravi is currently all set for the release of his upcoming film titled Brother. The film is directed by M. Rajesh. The movie also features Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, marking their first collaboration. Additionally, Bhumika Chawla plays a crucial role as Jayam Ravi's sister, while the cast includes notable actors such as VTV Ganesh, Natty, Saranya Ponvannan, and Rao Ramesh. Meanwhile, other details about the film Brother are still under wraps by the makers.

