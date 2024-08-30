Meet actor who debuted at 13, featured in over 200 movies and worked with superstars like Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas

This actress has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with her powerful performances on screen. She made her acting debut as a teen and quickly became one of the most celebrated artists in showbiz. She has worked in over 200 films across Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada languages. She became a pan-India sensation after starring in the Baahubali series. Yes, you guessed her name right; she is none other than Ramya Krishnan.

A look into Ramya Krishnan's early life

Ramya Krishnan hails from Chennai, and from a young age, she began to showcase her artistic skills. To follow her passion, she trained herself in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. As Ramya honed her dancing skills, she stumbled upon an advertisement job. This early exposure to the camera resulted in her acting debut in 1985 with the Tamil film Vellai Manasu. She was just 13 or 14 at the time she received the offer.

Ramya Krishnan's acting breakthrough

After her debut in 1985, Ramya Krishnan had her first success with the 1989 film Sutradharulu. Following the success of the film, she received several opportunities. Ramya worked in hit films like Major Chandrakanth, Allari Mogudu, and Alludugaru, among others.

Not only that, but she has shared screen space with almost all the superstars in the Indian film industry. She has worked with Chiranjeevi in films like Alluda Majaka, Rajinikanth in Padayappa and Jailer, Amitabh Bachchan in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Kamal Haasan in Panchatanthiram. She has also worked with seasoned actors, including Mammootty, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Prabhas, and several others.

Till date, the actress has featured in over 200 films across multiple languages.

Ramya Krishnan's personal life

Ramya Krishnan is married to renowned filmmaker Krishna Vamsi. The couple tied the knot in 2003 and have a son named Rithwik. Ramya's love story began during the 1990s when she met the director during the shooting of one of her films. Due to common interests, their friendship blossomed into love.

Apart from acting, Ramya is a trained classical dancer, particularly in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. She has also lent her voice in some of her movies including the Baahubali series.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the acclaimed actress was last seen in Jailer opposite Rajinikanth. The film was a blockbuster hit in theaters in 2023.

