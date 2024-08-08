Meet actor who debuted at 14, was booked for public smoking, has unending love for gadgets and boasts a net worth of over 100 crores

This actor is one of the most prominent stars in the Telugu film industry. He is the nephew of a noted film producer which provided him early exposure to showbiz. He made his acting debut at a young age and garnered critical acclaim by winning the Best Actor award at the European Film Festival. He rose to fame with his lead role in the blockbuster film Devadasu. Yes, you guessed it right. He is none other than Ram Pothineni.

A look at Ram Pothineni's early life

Ram Pothineni was born into a family deeply rooted in the film industry. His father, Murali Pothineni, is a film producer. Ram also has a sister named Madhu Smitha Pothineni. Growing up in a household immersed in cinema, he developed a passion for acting at a young age, which was further nurtured by his family's connections in the industry, particularly his uncle, Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, a well-known producer.

Ram completed his schooling at Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Despite his privileged background, he understood the significance of hard work and dedication. He began his acting career early, making a notable appearance in the Tamil short film Adayaalam at the age of 14. This early recognition fueled his ambition to succeed in the film industry.

Ram Pothineni's breakthrough role

Ram Pothineni made his acting debut with the Telugu film titled Devadasu. The film, which also starred Ileana D'Cruz in the lead role, was a commercial success. Ram Pothineni's breakthrough role came with the action-comedy film Ready, directed by Sreenu Vaitla. In this film, he portrayed the character Chandu, showcasing his impeccable comic timing and charisma.

Following this breakthrough, he continued to deliver hit films, including Kandireega, Nenu Sailaja and iSmart Shankar.

Ram Pothineni's life apart from acting

One of Ram's most impressive talents is his proficiency in martial arts, particularly the use of nunchaku. Ram learned to use the nunchaku at the age of 16 for his role in the film Devadasu. He is also known to be a passionate gadget lover, having used nearly 100 mobile phones throughout his life. His fascination with technology and gadgets sets him apart from many of his peers.

Ram is an animal lover and has had several pets, including a dog named Bart. He previously had another pet named Sunny, who sadly passed away.

When Ram Pothineni was booked for smoking in public

Ram Pothineni was issued a fine of Rs 200 by the Hyderabad police for smoking cigarette in a 'no-smoking' zone near the historic Charminar. The incident took place while the actor was shooting for his film iSmart Shankar. The Charminar police, who had launched a drive against public smoking in their jurisdiction, slapped the fine on Ram under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) 2003.

Ram Pothineni's net worth

Reportedly, Ram Pothineni has an estimated net worth of approximately $15 million, which translates to around Rs 110 crores as of 2024. His wealth is a result of his film career, lucrative endorsements, and other ventures.

Ram Pothineni's upcoming film

Ram Pothineni is currently gearing up for the release of his film Double iSmart. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will release in theaters on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15. Meanwhile, the film will feature Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist.

The storyline reportedly revolves around Big Bull, a notorious assassin who seeks immortality by transferring his memories to iSmart Shankar, played by none other than Ram Pothineni.

For the unversed, Double iSmart is going to clash in theaters with Keerthy Suresh's Raghu Thatha, Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan.

