Meet actor who got trolled by public, faced scrutiny for controversial remarks and is now married to a South superstar

She is an Indian actress known primarily for her work in Tamil cinema, though she has also made her mark in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. With several accolades to her name, including a National Film Award, she is considered one of the most prolific and talented actresses in Indian cinema. The media frequently ranks her among the top actresses in South India.

After a highly successful career, she took a hiatus from acting in 2006 to marry a Tamil superstar. Her return to the screen in 36 Vayadhinile garnered strong reviews. Yes, you guessed it - she is Jyotika.

A look at Jyotika's life with Suriya

Jyotika's father, a Punjabi Hindu film producer, set the stage for her entry into the film industry. She made her debut in the Hindi movie Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997) before gaining prominence in Tamil cinema.

On the other hand, Suriya initially faced challenges in establishing his acting career. While filming Poovellam Kettupar (1999), he met Jyotika, who was also striving to make her mark in the Tamil film industry.

Despite not speaking Tamil, Jyotika's dedication, sincerity, and dialogue delivery left a lasting impression on Suriya. The two developed a strong friendship, which eventually blossomed into love while working together on the film Kaakha Kaakha.

The couple had a grand wedding ceremony on September 1, 2006. Jyotika and Suriya have enjoyed over 14 years of marriage, continuing to inspire with their strong bond. They have two children: a daughter, Diya, born in 2007, and a son, Dev, born in 2010.

Jyotika's controversial remarks

Jyotika sparked controversy with a remark about the excessive expenditure on temple renovations. In the speech, Jyotika said, “We are spending too much money on re-constructing temples. I feel it would be better if we contribute some of it to the education of children, hospitals, and schools for the underprivileged.”

Although her statement seemed harmless, it offended a segment of the religious community. They reacted by demanding her boycott, protesting, and seeking an apology from the actress.

Despite the backlash, the Tamil film industry strongly supported Jyotika, including her husband, actor Suriya. In a statement, Suriya affirmed that he and his family stood by Jyotika and agreed with her views.

When Jyotika got trolled by the public

Jyotika faced online trolling after claiming she voted online in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in her state, Tamil Nadu. During a press conference in Chennai to promote her Hindi film Srikanth, a reporter asked why she went on vacation on election day despite supporting movies with social messages.

Jyotika responded that she votes every year. When the reporter allegedly corrected her, the actress said, “Sometimes we are out of town or unwell. It’s a private matter. Sometimes, we might vote privately, or we might do it online. Not everything has to be publicized.” However, many internet users mocked Jyotika’s statement, questioning how she managed to vote online when such an option is not available nationwide.

