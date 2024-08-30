Meet actor who has worked with Rajinikanth, is married to a superstar, and quit acting after marriage

Meet a former actress who was one of the leading faces of the South Industry. She has worked with actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Mammootty. This superstar is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Despite a flourishing career, she left acting after her wedding to another superstar of Indian cinema. We are talking about Amala Mukherjee.

Who is Amala Mukherjee?

Amala Mukherjee was born on September 12, 1967, in Calcutta, present-day Kolkata. The actress was born into a typical Bengali household where her father worked as an Indian Navy officer. Interestingly, Amala's mother was of Irish descent. Her family soon shifted to Madras (present-day Chennai) where she was brought up with her brother and a sister.

It is worth mentioning that Amala Mukherjee has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Bharatanatyam from Kalakshetra College of Fine Arts, in Chennai. The former actress is exceptionally brilliant in her art and has given many live performances worldwide. Amala is an ardent animal lover and a strong promoter of vegetarianism. Apart from being an actress and a dancer, Amala Mukherjee is an Animal Rights Activist. She is actively involved with The Blue Cross which she co-founded in Hyderabad.

Amala Mukherjee’s filmography

Amala Mukherjee and now Akkineni was initially persuaded to join acting by T. Rajendar. It so happened that the actor and filmmaker visited Amala's home with his wife Usha and convinced her mother to let her act in the film. T. Rajendar wanted Amala to feature in a classical film and showcase her Bharatanatyam dance skills. Eventually, the gorgeous actress debuted in 1986 with T.Rajendar’s Tamil film Mythili Yennai Kadali.

Advertisement

Although Amala's debut film did get her much recognition, she got wide attention for her role in Velaikaran in 1987, where she starred with superstar Rajinikanth. The same year, Amala also stepped into the Telugu film industry with a comedy film called Pushpaka Vimana.

The project was the first Indian silent full-length feature film. Pushpaka Vimana co-starring Kamal Haasan, Tinu Anand, and Farida Jalal received great reviews and won many laurels including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Within a few years, Amala established herself as a top actress in the Film industry. The actress again shared the silver screen with Rajinikanth in the Tamil action-comedy film Mappillai.

Amala's other blockbuster film was Siva directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The Telugu crime drama revolves around the themes of student exploitation by anti-social elements and the impact of crowd psychology. It is worth mentioning that Amala starred opposite her then-future husband Nagarjuna.

Advertisement

Amala and Nagarjuna have worked with each other in many films including Kirayi Dada, Prema Yuddham, Nirnayam, Chinababu, and others. Amala has also shared the screen with another superstar of Indian cinema Chiranjeevi, Raja Vikramarka. Despite big stars, the film could not perform well at the box office. Amala has also worked with Mammootty in his debut Tamil film Mounam Sammadham, a legal thriller based on the life of a businessman, falsely accused and the efforts of a lawyer to bail him out.

Apart from that, Amala has delivered some good films in the sandalwood industry like Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's directorial Ksheera Sagara. Eventually, the actress decided to leave the entertainment industry after her wedding to her former co-star Nagarjuna.

However, after a gap of 20 years, she made a comeback in 2012 with the Telugu film Life is Beautiful and also received many awards for her portrayal.

Amala Mukherjee’s personal life

Advertisement

After Nagarjuna's separation from his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati, romance between the actor and Amala Mukherjee began. Nagarjuna was impressed with the former actor's dedication and fell for her. However, with time Amala also felt the same for Nagarjuna and the couple started dating. After a few years, the Kubera actor went together to the US with his lady love and proposed marriage to her.

Nagarjuna and Amala finally exchanged their wedding vows in June 1992 in Chennai, with their families and close friends in attendance. Two years later, the power couple welcomed their son, Akhil Akkineni who is also an actor now.

ALSO READ: Actor Suparna Anand shocked to see Mohanlal and Mammootty's silence amid Hema Committee Report row