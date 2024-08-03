Meet actor who initially wanted to be a lawyer, has 3 National Awards, was professional volleyball player and has obsession with number 369

He is a legendary Malayalam film actor who has redefined stardom in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he did several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. His acting prowess is characterized by his ability to portray a wide range of complex characters, from ruthless antagonists to kind-hearted protagonists.

His performances have earned him numerous accolades, including National Film Awards. Beyond his acting achievements, he is also known for his philanthropic work and his commitment to the causes in society. Yes, you guessed it right. He is none other than Mammootty.

A look into Mammootty's early life

Mammootty's journey to stardom is marked by his early aspirations to become a lawyer and his involvement in sports, particularly volleyball. Born in a modest family in Kerala, he pursued a law degree at Government Law College, Ernakulam, and practiced for two years in Manjeri. Despite his qualifications, Mammootty always harbored a passion for acting, which he described as a deep-seated desire that ultimately led him to the film industry. He also sometimes calls himself an "accidental lawyer".

In addition to his academic pursuits, Mammootty was also an accomplished volleyball player during his college years. His foray into acting came with a minor role in the film Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971, but it wasn't until the late 1970s and early 1980s that he began to gain recognition.

Mammootty's accomplishments as an actor

Mammootty is one of the most acclaimed actors in Indian cinema, having won the National Film Award for Best Actor. Not just that, but he is the only Malayalam actor who has three National Awards. His first National Award came in 1989 for his performances in the films Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal. In Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, based on a story by M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Mammootty portrayed the complex character of Chandu, a Chekavar (warrior) with nuance and depth.

Mammootty won his second National Award in 1994 for his work in Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada. In Vidheyan, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, he played a ruthless landlord, while in Ponthan Mada, directed by T.V. Chandran, he portrayed an outsider with empathy.

His third National Award came in 1999 for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, a biographical film on the life of the Indian jurist, economist, and social reformer. Mammootty's powerful portrayal of Ambedkar earned him widespread acclaim and recognition. The film went on to win the National Award for Best Film on National Integration.

Mammootty's fascination with the number 369

Mammootty's obsession with number 369 began early in his career when he purchased a briefcase that had the same number as its lock code. He grew fond of it, appreciating that it is a multiple of 3, which he considers significant. Consequently, all of his cars are registered with the number 369, including luxury models like the Mini Cooper S, Jaguar XJ, and Audi A7. This unique preference has garnered attention and even led to the creation of a Facebook page dedicated to his cars bearing the number 369.

Some other interesting facts about Mammootty

Many might not know that Mammootty has portrayed dual roles in over 15 films. Not just that, but he has also set a record by starring in the highest number of movies within a single year, with a remarkable 24 films in 1982. Additionally, Mammootty is the author of a book titled Kaazhchappadu, which translates to Perspective. This book is a collection of his essays on various themes.

Mammootty's personal life

Born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil, Mammootty comes from a middle-class family in Kerala. His father used to work as a farmer and his mother was a homemaker. He has two younger brothers, Ibrahimkutty and Zakariah, and three younger sisters, Ameena, Sauda, and Shafina.

Mammootty is married to Sulfath Kutty. Together, they have two children: a daughter named Surumi and a son, Dulquer Salmaan, who has also made a name for himself as a successful actor in the film industry. Meanwhile, Mammootty was raised in a modest background in Kerala.

Mammootty's upcoming films

Megastar Mammootty, who recently appeared in the action film Turbo, is poised to work with director Gautham Vasudev Menon for the first time. The official cast and crew details are yet to be finalized, but actor Gokul Suresh is expected to play a significant role. Reports of a collaboration between Gautham Menon and Mammootty have been circulating for a while, initially sparking rumors of Nayanthara joining the project. However, any updates regarding her involvement remain uncertain.

