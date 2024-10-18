Meet actor who is married to top Tamil star, quit acting after wedding and is a badminton player

Meet this former actress who debuted as a child artist with Mohanlal and went on to work in films alongside Mammootty, R Madhavan, and Thalapathy Vijay. However, she left her career after her marriage to a top Tamil star in 2000. Yes, we are talking about Shalini Ajith Kumar.

Who is Shalini Ajith Kumar?

The former actress Shalini Ajith Kumar was born on November 20, 1979, into a Malayali Christian family in Tamil Nadu. She was the second child of her father, Babu, and mother, Alice. Shalini has an elder brother, Richard, and a younger sister named Shamili, who are also actors.

It is worth mentioning that Shalini's family moved to Madras because her father wanted to be an actor; however, he later fulfilled his desire through his children. According to reports, Shalini completed her primary education at Fatima Matriculation Higher Secondary School and later enrolled in Annamalai University for further studies.

Shalini Ajith Kumar's filmography

Shalini Ajith Kumar entered the film Industry as a child artist. In 1983, the former actress was seen in filmmaker Fazil's directorial Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku. Shalini made her debut alongside legendary actor Mohanlal. She also played the lead in the TV show Amaloo, which was telecast on Doordarshan in the late 1980s.

Advertisement

Apart from her onscreen performances, Shalini's look became the talk of the town, especially because of her iconic hairstyle. Her short bob with front fringe became so famous that it was called the 'Baby Shalini haircut'.

In 1997, Shalini made her comeback to the film Industry after taking some time off because of her studies. She appeared in Aniyathipravu opposite Kunchacko Boban, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Interestingly, after the success of Aniyathipravu, director Fazil made its Tamil remake which also starred Shalini.

The same year, the actress worked with Mammootty in Kaliyoonjal. Shalini also shared the screen with Thalapathy Vijay in 1997 as the duo collaborated for the first time in Fazil’s Kadhalukku Mariyadhai.

Later in 2002, Shalini and Thalapathy Vijay shared screen space in Kannukkul Nilavu, a romantic psychological thriller helmed by Fazil again. It is worth mentioning that Shalini Ajith Kumar also worked with her now-husband Ajith Kumar in the 1999 film Amarkalam.

Advertisement

Shalini’s notable works include Ee Jeeva Ninagagi, Sirai Paravai, Kaliyoonjal, Nakshatratharattu, Kaikudunna Nilavu, Sundarakilladi, Niram, Alai Payuthey, Piriyadha Varam Vendum, and Prem Poojari among others.

Shalini Ajith Kumar’s love for Badminton

Shalini Ajith Kumar has been passionate about sports, especially badminton, since childhood. The 44-year-old former actress has even participated in several State-level badminton tournaments. In 2012, she turned heads by securing the second position in both the Women's doubles and the mixed doubles at a rating tournament held in Trichy. Following her success, Shalini's husband, Tamil star Ajith Kumar, gifted her a badminton court at their home.

According to a report on Indiaglitz, the actor Thunivu converted the garden in their house into a badminton court for his wife Shalini, so she could practice while taking care of the house and their daughter. The report claims that Shalini Ajith Kumar said, "It was only with Ajith's support and encouragement that I am playing badminton. The court he gifted to me is really helpful. Thanks to the badminton court within our house, I am able to take care of Ajith and Anoushka while practicing the sport. Earlier, I had to go out to play badminton."

Advertisement

Shalini and Ajith Kumar’s love story

As mentioned above, Shalini and Ajith Kumar met on the sets of Amarkalam in 1999. According to Bollywoodshaadies, Ajith once confessed that it was 'love at first sight', as he was stunned by Shalini's beauty and grace. At this time, the Good Bad Ugly actor had just broken up with Heera Rajagopal.

During the shooting of a scene in the movie Amarkalam, Ajith's character had to threaten Shalini with a knife. However, due to a mistake, Shalini got injured in the hand and started bleeding profusely. Ajith took great care of her, and this incident is what made Shalini fall for her then future-husband.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini got married on April 24, 2000, in Chennai, despite actor Ramesh Khanna’s advice to Ajith not to marry an actress. Following her marriage with Ajith, Shalini decided to quit the film industry after completing two unfinished films. Shalini and Ajith Kumar have two children, a daughter named Anoushka and a son named Aadvik.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran upcoming movies 2024-25: L2 Empuraan, Salaar Part 2, Khalifa and more