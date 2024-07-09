Meet actor who is one of the highest-paid stars in South cinema, was caught kissing her partner at Goa party and gave a big HIT in 2024

An Indian actor, she has been a constant face in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies over the years, garnering over 80 films to her name to date. The gorgeous and charming actress has certainly been a heartthrob since her debut and still continues with her magic. Yes, we are talking about the stylish Tamannaah Bhatia.

Tamannaah, who started off her career in Hindi, later became a sensation in Tamil and Telugu movies and still manages a fabulous acting career. Let’s take a quick dive into her acting career and personal life.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s cinematic career

Tamannaah Bhatia’s career in the film industry began back in 2005 when the actress was featured in a music video called Lafzo Mein by Abhijeet Sawant. Making her debut in mainstream Hindi cinema, the actress played the lead role in the movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra starring Samir Aftab.

However, the movie did not manage to perform well in the box office which led the actress to venture into Tamil and Telugu cinema. Her debut in the respective industries was made with films like Sree and Kedi in 2006, even so, that she played a negative character in the latter.

In subsequent years, the actress played the lead role in SJ Suryah’s Viyabari which earned her immense praise with her performance. However, it was the 2007 films like Happy Days and Kalloori which served as a breakthrough for her, where she played a college student in both and earned immense praise.

Advertisement

Song from Happy Days:

By the advent of 2008, the actress made an impressive impact in Telugu movies with her film Kalidasu and even starred in a cameo role for Ram Pothineni’s Ready. Over time, the actress went on to star opposite various Telugu and Tamil actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush, Suriya, Karthi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and more.

Her performances in films like Paiyaa, Rebel, and Pawan Kalyan starrer Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu earned her praise and made her a household name. Furthermore, this led to her being cast in Ajay Devgn’s Himmatwala, marking her return to Hindi cinema, and was also roped in to play the lead role in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali film series.

By the start of 2016, the actress ventured off into various cinematic roles including films like Oopiri and Dharma Durai for which she was praised for her acting. Moreover, her popularity also led the actress to perform various dance numbers in cameo appearances over the years, even featuring alongside Yash and Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement

Besides mainstream movies, the actress has also ventured into the realms of OTT web series with shows like 11th Hour, November Story, Aakhri Sach, and more. Besides these, the actress was last seen in a lead role in the commercial blockbuster movie Aranmanai 4, directed by Sundar C.

Check out the Aranmanai 4 trailer:

Furthermore, the actress is also set to play key roles in movies like Vedaa starring John Abraham, Stree 2, and the Telugu movie Odela 2. Additionally, the actress will also be seen in the Amazon Prime web series Daring Partners alongside Diana Penty.

The illustrious career of the actress has led her to become one the highest-paid stars in South cinema, likely to exponentially grow in films even more.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s personal life

Tamannaah Bhatia was born to Santosh and Rajni Bhatia on December 21, 1989 in Mumbai. The actress is of Sindhi Hindu origin and has been learning acting since age 13.

Advertisement

The actress is currently dating popular Bollywood actor Vijay Varma. They featured together in the anthology film Lust Stories 2, released in 2023. The actress and her boyfriend were even caught kissing each other, on camera, at a New Year’s party in Goa.

Furthermore, the actress recently hit the headlines after a private school in Bengaluru introduced a lesson on the actress as part of studies on the Sindhi community.

However, the parents of the students studying in the school felt that teaching Class 7 students a lesson on the actress was unsuitable, which led to various objections.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia pens emotional note as she completes 19 years in films; Kajal Aggarwal congratulates