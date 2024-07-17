Meet actor who loves cars, publically admitted to two-timing in a relationship, and was married to a superstar

Meet the actor who is undoubtedly one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema today. The superstar despite being from a filmy background has carved a niche for himself only because of his exceptional talent and sheer hard work.

He is an amazing actor, charmer, and style icon. Apart from his onscreen performances, he often hits the headlines for his relationship. Whether, it's the actor’s wedding, divorce, or recent dating rumors, every detail about his personal life has made it to the public.

Yes, we are talking about Naga Chaitanya. In the article, we will talk about his career, background, and controversies.

Who is Naga Chaitanya?

Naga Chaitanya was born on 23 November 1986 to legendary Akkineni Nagarjuna and his wife Lakshmi Daggubati in Chennai. He is from a family that has been connected to the film industry forever now.

Naga’s grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao was also an actor and his maternal uncle Daggubati Venkatesh and cousins Sumanth, Sushant, and Rana Daggubati are also actors.

Nagarjuna and Lakshmi got separated, and the former married Amala Mukherjee. The couple shares a son Akhil Akkineni, half-brother of Naga Chaitanya.

Since his early childhood, the Custody actor was drawn towards music. He even played keyboard and bass guitar for his school band. Further, Naga Chaitanya learned to play the keyboard at Trinity College London.

Talking about education, the Majili actor completed his schooling at the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan school in Chennai and later pursued a degree in B. Com from St. Mary's College in Hyderabad. During his second year of graduation, he expressed his interest in acting and enrolled in a three-month course in acting in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Chaitanya also learned acting and martial arts in Los Angeles and trained to perfect his Telugu diction.

Naga Chaitanya filmography

It was in 2009 that Chaitanya began his acting career with Josh. The film was directed by Vasu Varma. However, Ye Maaya Chesave starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2010 marked a turning point in the actor's career.

Chaitanya’s next movie 100% Love, in 2011, a romantic drama directed by Sukumar also garnered praise for his performance from the audience and critics. In this movie, he played a studious and egoistic college student.

After that, Naga Chaitanya went on to deliver several blockbuster hits. He is now one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema.

Naga Chaitanya’s personal life

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exchanged wedding vows in 2017 after knowing each other for many years. The actors starred opposite each other in several movies, which led to their relationship becoming romantic. As announced by the actors themselves, both of them got separated and eventually divorced by 2021.

Advertisement

Back then, several rumors about their personal lives had hit the headlines. Both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have done great for themselves in the present day. Both actors have made a mark in the film industry through their efforts and talents.

When Naga Chaitanya CONFESSED about cheating in a relationship

The Ye Maaya Chesave actor made headlines when one of his old clips during the promotions of his 2018 movie Shailaja Reddy Alludu went viral on Reddit. In the video, Naga Chaitanya reacted to a question on whether he has ever two-timed in a relationship.

Naga raised his yes placard while co-star Anu Emmanuel said she hadn't. He said, “Everyone should experience everything in life. That’s when you grow up and figure out, okay I’ve had all experiences, now it’s time to settle down.” The promotional event was from when Naga was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya’s love for cars

Naga Chaitanya loves luxury cars and is a total car enthusiast. He has an impressive collection of high-end vehicles, ranging from Ferraris to BMWs. The Thandel actor owns a Ferrari, a Land Rover Defender, and a Porsche. Apart from cars, Naga Chaitanya also has a few sports bikes. He is often seen driving around Hyderabad in his luxury cars.

ALSO READ: Who is Ramesh Narayan and what's his controversy with Malayalam actor Asif Ali? Know complete details