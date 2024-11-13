Meet actor who married his co-actress, was once caught in a car accident due to overspeeding, and comes from influential family

This actor is a powerhouse of talent and has shown incredible versatility throughout his career graph. He hails from a prestigious line of film family in Tollywood and is closely related to the who’s who of the industry.

Fast forward to now, the actor is awaiting a grand release in theaters. Can you guess who? Yes, we are talking about Varun Tej Konidela.

Who is Varun Tej Konidela?

Varun Tej Konidela is a leading actor from the Telugu film fraternity and is the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. Born in January 1990, he is a part of the Mega family of Tollywood and is the nephew of actors Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi.

Based out of Hyderabad, Varun completed his schooling at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School in Jubilee Hills. He thereafter pursued higher education at St Mary’s College in Hyderabad itself.

Varun Tej debuted as a child artist in films

Being a part of such an illustrious film family meant obvious exposure to the world of camera for Varun, right from a young age. He was just 10 years old when he worked in his father Nagendra Babu’s film Hands Up.

It was finally in 2014 when Varun made his debut in films as an adult, with Mukunda, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film was a hit and earned positive reviews at the box office and from critics alike.

Varun Tej’s filmography over the years

After his success with Mukunda, Varun Tej found a staggering upward graph with his next performance in Kanche. His gear hit a pause break when two successive films of his, Mister and Loafer flopped at the box office.

However, he was quick to jump back with his next set of films, including Fidaa, Tholi Prema, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, and F2: Fun and Frustration. The latter of the two films were quite out of the box in terms of their themes and presentation and earned a great response from the audience.

Post that, from 2019 onwards, there was a downward slope in Varun’s career where several of his films failed to hit the mark. It was finally with projects like F3: Fun and Frustration, Gandeevadhari Arjuna, and Operation Valentine that the actor bounced back.

Varun Tej’s relations with Mega Cousins, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and more

Besides his professional career, Varun Tej’s personal life, in lieu of his connections to the Mega family, has grabbed much attention over the years. For the unversed, he is cousins to actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Durgha Tej, and Panja Vaishnav Tej. His sibling, Niharika Konidela is also an actress.

Varun Tej’s controversial car accident

Back in June 2019, Varun Tej Konidela grabbed headlines when his name came up in a road accident caused due to overspeeding. As per many reports, the actor was riding to Bengaluru from Hyderabad in his Mercedes Benz. He was accompanied by two of his friends.

Due to overspeeding, in a sudden turn of events his car rammed into a stalled Indica car on one side of the road. Varun’s driver was not able to control the wheel. While he was left unharmed, his driver was booked by the police under Section 307 of IPC.

Varun Tej’s personal life, marriage to actress Lavanya Tripathi

Coming to his personal life, Varun Tej crossed paths with actress Lavanya Tripathi on the sets of their film Mister in 2017. The duo fell in love shortly after but managed to keep it a secret for about five years.

However, it was on June 9, 2023, when the couple got engaged in Hyderabad, in a ceremony that was attended by their friends and family members. Post that, they enjoyed a courtship of a few months and finally tied the knot in a Tuscan wedding on November 1, 2023.

