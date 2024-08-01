Meet actor who once dreamt of becoming a police officer, made discriminatory comments toward Korean people, holds black belt in Karate and now one of the highest-paid actors

He is one of the most versatile actors in the Tamil film industry and is known for his remarkable journey from television anchor to one of Kollywood’s most beloved stars. His rise to fame began with popular TV shows, but it was his debut film that made him a household name. Since then, he has delivered numerous hits and showcased his ability to effortlessly switch between genres. Yes, you guessed it right. He is none other than Sivakarthikeyan.

Sivakarthikeyan's unfulfilled dream and accomplishments

Sivakarthikeyan, an engineering graduate, initially aspired to follow in his father's footsteps and become a police officer. However, after losing his father, he altered his career path to support his family. It was during his participation in college events that he discovered his hidden talent, which eventually led him to become a popular star.

In addition to his acting prowess, Sivakarthikeyan holds a black belt in Karate. Not only that, but he is also a qualified green belt player in the sport.

Meanwhile, he began his career in television as a stand-up comedian, winning the title of best comedian back in 2007. His quick wit and humble nature made him a popular host on a private channel. Sivakarthikeyan then made the leap to the big screen, landing a significant role in Pandiraj's film Marina. Although he appeared in several films afterward, it was Maaveran and Prince that truly catapulted him to fame.

Advertisement

When Sivakarthikeyan faced backlash for his comments on Korean people

Sivakarthikeyan once faced social media backlash for his remarks about Korean people. While speaking at a cultural event in a Trichy school, he commented, "Whenever I watch Korean films, it feels like all the actors look the same. Sometimes it's difficult to distinguish between the heroes and the heroines."

These remarks were made in reference to a comedy scene from his film titled Don, where Sivakarthikeyan and Soori speak in a gibberish language intended to mimic Korean. The scene became a hit among fans, and the audience at the event erupted in excitement when Siva recited lines from it. However, some internet users criticized him for what they perceived as discriminatory comments.

How much does Sivakarthikeyan earn per film?

Sivakarthikeyan's journey from a TV anchor to one of the most bankable heroes in the Tamil film industry is truly inspiring. He has delivered numerous hits in his career like Aylaan, Maaveera, and others. Currently, it is reported that Sivakarthikeyan earns between Rs 20-30 crore per film. In comparison, top actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Ajith reportedly charge over Rs 100 crore per film, according to media reports.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming films

Sivakarthikeyan has several films lined up, including Amaran. The film will be released on the occasion of Diwali, October 31. This biopic is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Set in the year 2014, Major Mukund's journey focuses on a search operation and a terrorist attack in Shopian, Kashmir. Initially scheduled for an August 15 release, the film's release was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi stars as the female lead in the movie.

Additionally, Sivakarthikeyan is preparing for his project with AR Murugadoss, tentatively titled SK23. The film, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, will have original music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

According to a report by India Glitz, Sudha Kongara had approached actors Simbu, Vikram, and Sivakarthikeyan for her future projects. She is expected to collaborate with Sivakarthikeyan for her next film. However, the makers have not yet confirmed these reports. An official confirmation is still awaited.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch Sivakarthikeyan's film in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan starrer SK23's second schedule commences with Rukmini Vasanth; shoot progressing 'rapidly'