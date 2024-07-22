Meet actor who once got arrested over dispute with his wife, lashed out at media and returned to limelight co-starring Rajinikanth

He is a popular actor who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. Hailing from Kerala, he has made a remarkable impact with his unique performances and diverse talents. His artistic journey began as a dancer, and director Thampi Kannanthanam introduced him to cinema with a cameo in the 1995 film Maanthrikam.

His talent quickly gained recognition, and he continued to impress audiences with roles in films such as Chathikkatha Chanthu. Yes, you guessed it right - he is none other than Vinayakan. However, his name has also been involved in several controversies that have drawn national attention. Let's take a closer look at them.

Vinayakan and his rise to fame

Vinayakan gained prominence in South Indian cinema after making his debut in the Malayalam film Maanthrikam (1995) as a Michael Jackson dupe. His breakthrough came with the Rajeev Ravi-directed film Kammatipaadam (2016), for which he won several awards, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

Meanwhile, he is married to Babita, a bank employee, but in March 2023, he announced their separation. They have a son named Vinay. Despite controversies, Vinayakan remains a notable figure in the industry.

When Vinayakan was arrested

Vinayakan once visited the Ernakulam Town North police station and allegedly caused a disturbance, prompting the police to summon him. During his visit, he was caught smoking and was fined on the spot. He also used abusive language towards the officers.

Suspecting he was intoxicated, the police took him to Ernakulam General Hospital for a medical examination, which reportedly confirmed he had alcohol in his system. Earlier that day, the police had been called to Vinayakan’s apartment to address issues with his wife.

Vinayakan's "Oommen Chandy" incident

In 2023, Vinayakan faced legal issues when the police filed a case against him for a controversial video he posted on social media. The video, shared during the funeral procession of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, was deemed derogatory by some viewers. In it, Vinayakan questioned the extensive media coverage of the deceased, asking, "Who is Oommen Chandy?" The actor later said that his comments were directed at the media for sensationalizing the former Chief Minister's death and were not meant as a personal attack on Oommen Chandy.

Vinayakan verbally abused a Dalit activist

In 2019, Dalit activist and poet Mruduladevi accused Vinayakan of verbally abusing her, alleging that he asked her to sleep with him when she was invited to attend a program. In an interaction with Kochi Times, Vinayakan stated that he had nothing to say on the matter and would let Mruduladevi proceed with her actions.

He mentioned that he was unaware of the incident and did not keep records of those who contacted him. Vinayakan expressed his belief that the accusations were not related to him. He added that if there was proof and it was proven that he was responsible, he would accept punishment, be arrested, and be jailed.

