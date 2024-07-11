Meet actor who once made inappropriate comments about women, pushed an actress during live event, slapped fans and is now an MLA

In the world of Telugu cinema, one actor's larger-than-life persona stands out both on and off the screen. Born into a family of legends who left a lasting legacy, this actor has forged his own path, overcoming numerous obstacles. With a career spanning over four decades, he has hit the headlines due to his numerous controversies. This figure is none other than Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Balakrishna, one of the most prominent stars in the Indian film industry, is no stranger to controversy. His career has been marked by controversial remarks, unfiltered opinions, and incidents such as slapping a fan. A while ago, he made headlines for pushing an actress on stage during a live event. So, let's take a deeper look at why his name causes a significant media uproar.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's outspoken nature lands him in trouble

Nandamuri Balakrishna entered the Indian film industry at a young age. He followed the footsteps of his father, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), a legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Balakrishna quickly gained fame with his iconic performances and strong screen presence, becoming a notable figure in Telugu cinema. However, his rise to fame also brought a series of controversies.

In 2016, a police complaint was filed against Balakrishna for making inappropriate comments about women during the audio release event of the film Savitri. He remarked, "If I play eve-teasing roles and just follow girls, my fans will not accept. Either a kiss should be given, or they should be made pregnant. That's all. We have to commit ourselves."

Advertisement

Following the outcry over his comment, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) issued a statement: "Balakrishna regrets his remarks and apologizes if they hurt anyone's feelings. He made those remarks in fun and did not aim at anyone. He also said he inherited the culture of respecting women from his father, N.T. Rama Rao."

Nandamuri Balakrishna's ugly encounter with fans and his staff

Several videos have surfaced showing Balakrishna slapping his fans. During an election campaign in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, he slapped a fan attempting to take a selfie with him. In 2017, while campaigning for TDP candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, a supporter trying to garland him fell on him. Enraged, Balakrishna slapped and pushed the fan away. In 2021, he slapped a fan in Hindupur for aiming a phone camera at him, though the fan dismissed the incident, saying he "didn't mind" it.

During a film shoot in 2017, Balakrishna was also seen mistreating his assistant, hitting him on the head and ordering him to tie his shoelaces. This incident, caught on camera, led to widespread criticism and calls for a ban on him, though no action was taken.

Advertisement

Mistreating female actors

A while ago, Balakrishna stirred controversy after a video of him pushing actress Anjali on stage at the Gangs of Godavari event went viral. Though Anjali laughed it off, netizens criticized his rude and disrespectful behavior towards women.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the video, calling Balakrishna a "scumbag." In the video, Balakrishna can be seen angrily pushing Anjali aside to take center stage, shocking the audience.

Despite these controversies, Nandamuri Balakrishna remains a significant figure in the Indian film industry. He is currently filming NBK 109, featuring Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary, Payal Rajput, Prakash Raj, and others.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday: First glimpse of NBK 109, film with Boyapati to birthday wishes