Meet actor who once was a romantic lead with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, co-star of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan but became a mechanic

An actor who was once the heartthrob of many, known for being the iconic romantic lead in various Tamil movies. Despite having a great run in cinema, the actor eventually hit a roadblock in his career, which led him to move out of India.

Yes, we are talking about the hero from the 1990s, Abbas. An actor who was once adored by everyone but eventually had to quit cinema due to several setbacks.

Born on May 21, 1975, in West Bengal as Mirza Abbas Ali, the actor emerged in Tamil cinema as one of its most iconic stars. He launched his career in 1996 as one of the leading heroes in director Kathir’s Kadhal Desam, which catapulted his career to great success.

By the end of the 1990s, the actor had become so busy with offers that he had to let go of projects like Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, starring Thalapathy Vijay, and Jeans, both of which later became hits.

Moving forward in his career, the actor played a leading role in the film Kandukondain Kandukondain, co-starring with Mammootty and Ajith Kumar. The film featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tabu as female leads, with the former playing Abbas' romantic interest.

Interestingly, the actor also took on key roles in films like Rajinikanth's Padayappa and Kamal Haasan-Shah Rukh Khan's Hey Ram. As his career progressed, he balanced playing both lead and supporting roles.

However, the actor’s decline in cinema began after several of his projects were shelved or ran into production issues. This led him to sign on to multiple projects due to financial difficulties.

As his career faded, the actor moved to New Zealand, where he took up menial jobs, including working at gas stations, in construction, and even as a mechanic. Eventually, he transitioned into becoming a motivational speaker and later returned to India, hoping to restart his career in cinema.

