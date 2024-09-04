Meet actor who started as a mimicry artist, starred in over 200 films, is a Padma Shri awardee and an author

This actor is a veteran star who has extensively worked in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. He began his journey as an artist by performing mimicry at the Kalabhavan Institute. Following this, he made his acting debut in the 1980s and quickly garnered fame for his extraordinary screen presence.

Till now, he has appeared in over 200 films and earned himself numerous accolades, including a Padma Shri in 2011. Yes, you guessed his name right. He is none other than Jayaram Subramaniam.

A look into Jayaram's early life

Jayaram was born into a Tamil Brahmin family in Kerala. He had an elder brother named Venkitaraman, who passed away very young. He also has a younger sister named Manjula. Jayaram completed his schooling in Perumbavoor and graduated from a college in Kalady. After graduating, he worked as a medical representative before following his passion for the arts. Later, he joined Kalabhavan as a mimicry artist.

Meanwhile, the actor is married to actress Parvathy Jayaram. They have two children: a son named Kalidas Jayaram and a daughter Malavika Jayaram.

Jayaram's breakthrough in showbiz

Actor Jayaram made his acting debut back in 1988 with the blockbuster film Aparan. The Malayalam movie was directed by P Padmarajan. In this film, Jayaram played a dual role (both antagonist and protagonist) and showcased his acting prowess.

Following his debut, his breakthrough came with the role in the 1993 film Meleparambil Aanveedu, directed by Rajasenan. This film marked a turning point in Jayaram's career, and since then, he has starred in over 200 films.

Jayaram's achievements

Jayaram was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2011, one of the highest civilian honors in India. He has also won two Kerala State Film Awards for his performances in the films Thooval Kottaram and Swayamvara Panthal.

For the uninitiated, Jayaram also has a book to his name. Yes, he is the author of Aalkoottathil Oranapokkam. The book was released in 2015 and reflects his love for animals, particularly elephants. The book even translates to "An Elephant's Journey" in English.

Jayaram's upcoming films

Jayaram has several promising films in his lineup, including The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) co-starring Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the highly anticipated movie will release in theaters on September 5. Apart from GOAT, the actor will play a prominent role in Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

