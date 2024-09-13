Meet actor who switched from software engineering to acting, faced assault accusations and is related to Tovino Thomas

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

He is one of the most prominent Indian actors in the Malayalam film industry. Not many people know that he is an engineer who later transitioned into acting. In addition to acting, he is also a film producer now. Over the years, this actor has delivered several hits, with him playing the romantic lead. Yes, you guessed his name right—he is none other than actor Nivin Pauly.

A look into Nivin Pauly's early life

Nivin Pauly hails from Kerala and was born into a Catholic family. While his parents worked in Switzerland, he spent his childhood in Kerala. After graduating, he began working as a software engineer in Bangalore. After a few years of working as an engineer, he realized this wasn't meant for him and moved back home to pursue his passion.

Reports suggest that Nivin Pauly is a distant relative of Tovino Thomas, who also worked in Malayalam cinema. In 2010, Nivin Pauly tied the knot with his college sweetheart, Rinna Joy. Together, Nivin and his wife Rinna have two children.

Nivin Pauly's breakthrough

Nivin Pauly got his first break in the film industry with Thattathin Marayathu. This romantic drama, released back in 2012, was directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. After its release, Nivin Pauly became a household name.

The success of Thattathin Marayathu earned Nivin Pauly several hit films including Premam, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Bangalore Days, and more. His film Premam is considered one of the best Malayalam films ever.

Advertisement

Nivin Pauly's latest controversy

Earlier, several reports emerged stating that actor Nivin Pauly had allegedly assaulted a woman and has been booked by the police alongside five other accused. According to reports, the woman claimed that she was asked to come to Dubai on the pretext of getting a film offer. However, she was allegedly assaulted in the hotel.

Nevertheless, Nivin Pauly took to his Instagram handle to issue a statement and share his side of the story. He wrote, "I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I'm determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally."

He also addressed the media the same day and called it a "conspiracy" against him.

Advertisement

Check out his statement below:

Nivin Pauly's upcoming films

Nivin Pauly recently appeared in the hit film Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. He has also signed a film with Nayanthara titled Dear Students. Nivin Pauly will also play the lead role in director Akhil Sathyan’s next flick.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who started as junior artist, worked as assistant director, and will now be sharing screen with Kamal Haasan, Suriya