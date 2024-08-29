Meet actor who transitioned from software engineer to beauty pageant queen, before landing her breakthrough role with Yash

This actress hails from Mangalore and has made a significant impact in the South Indian industry. She started her career as an engineer and gained fame with her success in beauty pageants. She even won the prestigious Miss Supranational title back in 2016. In 2018, she made her acting debut with a Kannada period action film starring Yash. Yes, you guessed her name right, she is none other than Srinidhi Shetty.

A look into Srinidhi Shetty's early life

Srinidhi Shetty was born into a Tulu-speaking family and was raised in a supportive environment. After completing her graduation and excelling academically, she moved to Bangalore to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. During her college days, she participated in several extracurricular activities including modeling.

From there, her interest in beauty pageants began, leading her to compete in several local beauty contest. In 2012, her modeling career took off after she participated in a contest and became a top finalist. Over the years, she won titles including Miss Karnataka and many more. These achievements laid the groundwork for her future in showbiz.

Srinidhi Shetty's personal challenges

Srinidhi Shetty lost her mother at an early age and it deeply affected her. However, she decided to work on herself and her career. Before entering showbiz, she worked as a software engineer at Accenture in Bangalore. While balancing her engineering career, she began modeling and participated in beauty pageants, which eventually led to her winning the Miss Supranational title in 2016.

Srinidhi Shetty's acting breakthrough

Srinidhi Shetty's acting career took a major leap when she made her debut in 2018 film KGF Chapter 1 starring Yash as the main lead. The film directed by Prasanth Neel was a blockbuster hit in theaters and received positive responses from audience. Srinidhi played the role of Reena Desai, Rocky's (Yash) love interest, in the film.

The film marked a significant milestone in her career. She even reprised her role as Reena in the sequel of KGF which released in 2022. The film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time back then. Srinidhi even received several accolades for her performance in the film.

The success of KGF opened up new opportunities for her and she made her Tamil debut in 2022 with the film Cobra, starring alongside Vikram. Her performance in the film was well-received by the audience.

Srinidhi Shetty's upcoming films

Now, it is being reported that Srinidhi Shetty is set to star opposite Nani in the highly anticipated film HIT 3. While specific details about her character have not been disclosed, Srinidhi is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the film. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is currently in pre-production.

