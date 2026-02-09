Meet actor who vanished after flop debut, returned after 7-year hiatus, won a National Award; Now set to star with Mohanlal

Despite being exposed to the entertainment world at an early age, he failed to create an impact with his debut film. Upon realising that he came without preparation, the actor took a break only to return with a bang. With a National Film Award in his kitty and multiple superhits to his credit, he is touted as one of the big performers in the South Indian film industry. Yes, we are talking about the talented Fahadh Faasil.

Meet actor Fahadh Faasil

Born Abdul Hameed Mohammed Fahad Fazil, actor Fahadh Faasil is the son of popular Indian film director and producer Fazil. At the young age of 20, he decided to step into the acting realm with his father's romantic film Kaiyethum Doorath (2002). However, the movie didn’t succeed in entertaining the audience.

Hence, Fahadh decided to take a seven-year hiatus. During this time, he flew to America to sharpen his skills and complete his education. In 2009, he made a comeback with Kerala Café, a Malayalam-language anthology film starring many biggies. This marked a turning point in his career, making him a household name. From here, there was no stopping.

Then came films like Chaappa Kurishu, Akam, 22 Female Kottayam, Diamond Necklace, Annayum Rasoolum, North 24 Kaatham, and Bangalore Days, all of which made him win multiple accolades. With the mega blockbuster crime-drama film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), he took home the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Till now, Fahadh has shared screen with multiple biggies, including Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sivakarthikeyan, Vadivelu, and many more. Currently, the audience is looking forward to watching him play a villain in Mammootty and Mohanlal’s Patriot. During a recent event, Fahadh revealed that the sequel to his 2024 action-comedy film, Aavesham, is underway. In Aavesham 2, he is expected to reprise his role as gangster Ranga, wreaking havoc in Bengaluru.

From losing hope after the failure of his debut film to being considered among the finest actors of Indian cinema, Fahadh Faasil’s journey in the industry continues to inspire many.

