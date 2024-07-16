Meet actor who was accused of unprofessionalism, got involved in picture leak controversy with top actress and is now co-starring with Kamal Haasan

This actor is a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry. Born in Chennai, he is the eldest son of the renowned actor and director T. Rajendar. From a young age, he was immersed in the world of cinema, making his debut as a child artist in his father’s films.

Yes, we are talking about Silambarasan TR. Simbu. He started with child roles and then became the leading man with his debut in Kadhal Azhivathillai (2002), directed by his father. Over the years, he has showcased his acting prowess in a variety of genres, from romantic dramas to action-packed films. However, Silambarasan’s career has not been without controversy. So, let's know more about this actor.

Simbu’s leaked photo with Nayanthara

During the early stages of his film career, Simbu dated Nayanthara, and they appeared together in the film Vallavan. The couple made several public appearances but eventually broke up.

Around that time, intimate photos of them kissing surfaced on social media, which was shocking for all as such leaks were rare then. The viral photos were speculated to have contributed to their breakup, with rumors suggesting that Simbu himself might have leaked them to create controversy.

STR's unprofessional behavior

Director Pandiraj's film Idhu Namma Aalu took nearly three years to complete, with the filmmaker blaming Simbu for the delays. He remarked that his wife was pregnant when they started the film, and by the time of its release, his daughter was ready to start school.

Director Gautham Menon, who launched Simbu's career with Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, also faced challenges with the actor's punctuality. Simbu missed a foreign shooting schedule for their second film, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. Despite these issues, Gautham still praises Simbu's acting talent and is open to working with him again.

Beep song controversy

In December 2015, the controversial Beep Song faced severe backlash from women's activists due to its expletive-filled and sexist lyrics. Initially, both Simbu and renowned music composer, known for Jawan, Anirudh Ravichander were accused of creating the song. However, Simbu later clarified that he alone composed and wrote the lyrics, absolving Anirudh of any involvement.

Complaints were filed against Simbu, leading him to appear before the Coimbatore City Police. He explained that he had created the song during a period of depression following a breakup and claimed that he did not release it, expressing uncertainty about how it was leaked.

Simbu's upcoming film with Kamal Haasan

Silambarasan, also known as Simbu, is the latest addition to Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The filmmakers introduced his character with a new promo and poster. Simbu has already begun shooting for the film alongside Kamal Haasan.

Directed by Mani Ratnam and written by Kamal Haasan, Thug Life features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Vaiyapuri.

