Meet actor who was classmates with Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and recently won a National Award

This actor works predominantly in the Telugu film industry. He started his acting career with minor roles before gaining fame for his performance in the film Happy Days. The film marked his breakthrough, and he began to receive many promising roles. Some of his hit films include Surya vs Surya, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, and Kesava among others. Yes, you guessed his name right—he is none other than Nikhil Siddhartha.

A look into Nikhil Siddhartha's life beyond acting

Nikhil Siddhartha comes from a Yadav family. His father, Kavali Shyam Siddhartha, battled corticobasal degeneration, a rare neurodegenerative disease, for eight years before passing away in 2022. Nikhil's mother, Veena Siddhartha, has been a significant influence in his life. He has two siblings: a brother named Rohit Siddhartha and a sister named Sonali Siddhartha.

Nikhil completed his schooling at Hyderabad Public School, where he was classmates with actors like Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan. He later graduated with a degree in engineering.

In his personal life, Nikhil married Pallavi Varma, a doctor, in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Dheera, in February 2023.

Nikhil Siddhartha's breakthrough role

Nikhil Siddhartha's breakthrough came with the film Happy Days. Following this, he delivered several hits including Swamy Ra Ra and Surya vs Surya. His portrayal of Karthikeya Kumaraswamy in the 2022 sequel Karthikeya 2 also garnered critical acclaim and commercial success. The film even won a National Award in the category of Best Feature Film in Telugu this year.

Nikhil Siddhartha expressed immense joy and gratitude following the success of his film Karthikeya 2. He described the award as a significant milestone in his career in a video shared on his social media handle.

Nikhil Siddhartha's upcoming films

Nikhil Siddhartha has officially announced the third installment of his hit franchise Karthikeya. The announcement comes after the massive success of Karthikeya 2. Taking to his social media handles, he wrote, "Dr. Karthikeya In Search of a Brand new Adventure ... Soon @chandoomondeti #Karthikeya3 #Karthikeya2 #cinema #adventure."

Director Chandoo is currently working on the script of this highly anticipated film and it is expected to release in theaters in 2025.

