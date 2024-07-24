Meet actor who was once detained during pub raid, got divorced after 2 years of marriage and is a South megastar’s niece

This actress comes from a prestigious entertainment family, with her father being both an actor and a producer. She is the niece of Telugu cinema icons Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, and her cousins include Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Before launching her acting career, she worked as a television presenter for Telugu language shows. However, she gained widespread recognition with her debut film Oka Manasu in 2016. Yes, you guessed it right, she is Niharika Konidela, also known as the Mega Daughter.

Niharika Konidela's early life and stardom

Niharika is the daughter of renowned actor-turned-producer Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela. Her family includes notable figures like her uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Niharika’s brother, Varun Tej, along with her cousins Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and Allu Arjun, are all well-established actors in Telugu cinema.

Niharika rose to fame as the host of the dance show titled Dhee Ultimate Dance Show. Her presence and ability to connect with the audience paved the way for her entry into the film industry.

In September 2015, Niharika signed her debut film Oka Manasu, a romantic drama in which she played the role of Sandhya. Despite the film receiving mixed reviews, her performance drew attention and helped establish her career in the Indian film industry.

In addition to acting, Niharika also ventured into production. She founded her production company, Pink Elephant Pictures, back in 2015. Under her banner, the actress produced the popular Telugu web series titled Muddapappu Avakai, which was released on YouTube.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya's divorce

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda announced their divorce after two years of their marriage. Reports indicated that Chaitanya was the first to file for divorce. Niharika announced the news of her divorce on her social media handles, asking for privacy during the time. Meanwhile, the couple had a lavish wedding in December 2020 in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended by many prominent figures from Telugu cinema. While the reasons for their divorce have not been disclosed, they officially separated in 2023.

Niharika's controversial pub raid incident

Hyderabad police detained Niharika Konidela during a raid at a popular pub in Banjara Hills, where drugs worth several lakhs were discovered. Following the raid, her father, Naga Babu, released a message confirming that Niharika had no involvement with the drugs found at the pub.

During the raid, the police arrested over 100 individuals, which included Niharika and singer Rahul Sipligunj. The pub's management was also held accountable for operating the establishment beyond the allowed hours. Although Niharika's name was initially linked to the incident, her father cleared her of any wrongdoing.

