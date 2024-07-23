Meet actor who was once trolled for his personality but now is superstar and director of a blockbuster movie

He's an actor from South cinema who was once constantly made fun of for his steadfast attitude and knowledge in various sectors. Now, the actor has emerged as a superstar, not only acting in various languages but also directing films with another superstar.

Yes, we are talking about the multi-talented Prithviraj Sukumaran, known for various movies over the years, and eventually becoming a pan-Indian face. Here’s a quick recap of his cinematic journey over the years.

Prithviraj Sukumaran: From victim of hate comments to a superstar from Malayalam cinema

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the greatest examples of an actor who emerged out of hate comments, making his presence known in films. Initially studying Information Technology at a university in Australia’s Tasmania, the actor ventured into films with the Ranjith directorial Nandanam.

Although he was supposed to do a film with director Fazil first and even did screen tests for the same, the movie did not materialize which led the director to recommend him to Ranjith. The film which marked his debut in Malayalam cinema was a romance movie with actress Navya Nair taking center stage.

However, despite the film’s completion, the movie had a delayed release which led to the actor’s films like Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari and Stop Violence releasing beforehand. Subsequently, by that time the actor worked with veteran directors of Malayalam including Lohithadas, Vinayan, Kamal, and Bhadran.

Advertisement

By 2005, the actor even debuted in Tamil cinema playing the main antagonist in the KV Anand directorial Kana Kandaen starring opposite Srikanth and Gopika. Over the course of his next films, the actor was seen playing the lead role in films like Classmates, Vaasthavam, Chocolate, and even co-starring along with Jyothika and Prakash Raj for the film Mozhi.

Check out a song from Mozhi feat. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jyothika:

Even though the actor was a rising star with his variety of roles and multiple collaborations, he was often subjected to public scrutiny and even endured comical trolls and name-calling. His steadfast attitude and opinions in general labeled him as “arrogant” by the public but even then, the actor did not hesitate to make films.

By 2010, the actor played films like Pokkiri Raja alongside Mammootty and went to debut in Telugu with Police Police. The same year, the actor played the main antagonist in the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Raavanan directed by Mani Ratnam and shared the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as her husband.

Advertisement

By 2012, the actor even made his debut in Bollywood films with the Rani Mukerji starrer parody film Aiyyaa. Over the next few years, the actor started to enjoy more and more critical acclaim and commercial success. His movies paved the way to his second Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for the film Celluloid and his first Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Villain for the movie Kaaviya Thalaivan.

With a mix of blockbusters and box-office bombs throughout his career, the actor cemented his role as an actor in Indian cinema, improving his acting craft with each movie. The films which did not even fare well at the box office garnered praise for the actor’s skills, making him a superstar in the industry.

Check out Kalvare from Raavanan ft. Prithviraj & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

However, after his amazing ventures as a producer, the actor went on to mark his debut as a director joining hands with Mohanlal for the blockbuster movie Lucifer. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies in Malayalam with the actor already making its next installment called L2: Empuraan.

Advertisement

Moreover, besides acting in hit Malayalam movies like Driving License, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Aadujeevitham, and more in recent times, the actor also made his return to Telugu films with the movie, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s personal life

Prithviraj Sukumaran was born to Malayalam actors Sukumaran and Mallika Sukumaran on October 16, 1982, in Thiruvananthapuram. Completing his schooling in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the actor was part of various plays, debates, and elocution in his formative years. The actor also has an elder brother, Indrajith Sukumaran who is married to an actress, Poornima Indrajith.

Prithviraj is married to former BBC India reporter Supriya Menon who is also currently the co-producer of the company, Prithviraj Productions along with her husband. Moreover, the couple also share a 9-year-old daughter, Alankrita.

Interestingly, according to an old report by Behindwoods, the actor is the great-grandson of actor-producer MG Chakrapani, the elder brother of the late MGR.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Tamil romantic movies on OTT: Suriya starrer Vaaranam Aayiram to Vijay Sethupathi’s Naanum Rowdy Dhaan