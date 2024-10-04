Meet actor who was once trolled for publically holding married co-star's hand, wanted to be IAS officer, and has worked with Jr NTR, Mohanlal

Meet a pan-Indian actress who aspired to be an IAS officer while growing up and has worked with A-list actors like Dhanush, Ravi Teja, Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others. This young and dynamic actress was once trolled as she was papped holding her married co-star’s hands at a public event. Can you guess who we are talking about?

Well, it is none other than Raashii Khanna. In this article, we will talk about the actor’s personal and professional life. So, without further delay, delve right into the article.

Who is Raashii Khanna?

Raashii Khanna was born on 30 November 1990 in Delhi. According to reports, the actress completed her schooling at St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School in her hometown. Later, She opted for a Bachelor of Arts with honors in English from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi.

Further reports suggest that the actress was a brilliant student and a nerd during her schooling and college days. When Raashii Khanna was young, she aspired to become a singer, but later, with time, she wanted to become an IAS officer.

Amidst her education, Raashii also dreamt of becoming a model but not an actress. During her graduation, she also tried her hand at copywriting for advertisements before eventually stepping into acting in various advertisements and films.

Raashii Khanna’s filmography

In 2013, Raashii Khanna marked her entry into the film industry with the Hindi film Madras Cafe. The actress was seen in a supporting role in the political spy thriller directed by Shoojit Sircar. In the much-acclaimed movie, Khanna played the role of Ruby Singh, the wife of an Indian intelligence officer played by John Abraham.

Film director Srinivas Avasarala was impressed by Raashii Khanna's performance in Madras Cafe, so he signed the actress for his directorial debut, Oohalu Gusagusalade. The film also featured himself and Naga Shaurya in the lead roles.

Later, the actress also worked with Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna in the Telugu film Manam which interestingly was released in the theatres before Oohalu Gusagusalade. The film was a commercial success at the box office and people appreciated Raashii for her small yet convincing role. While the actress went on to do several films, her career breakthrough came with the film Bengal Tiger, in which she was paired opposite Ravi Teja.

Directed by Sampath Nandi, the comedy action opened to mixed reviews but was an instant hit at the box office. Bengal Tiger became the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2015. The following year, the Supreme actor appeared opposite Ram Pothineni in Hyper.

In 2017, the actress made heads turn as she was seen with Jr NTR in Jai Lava Kusa. The film opened to positive reviews and became a box office hit by grossing more than ₹100 crore. While Raashii was basking in the success of back-to-back hits, she made her Malayalam debut with the film Villain with Mohanlal.

Raashii has several iconic Bollywood films to her name, as well as South films. Some of her notable works include Oxygen, Touch Chesi Chudu, Srinivasa Kalyanam, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Adanga Maru, Ayogya, Venky Mama, Thank You, Thiruchitrambalam, Farzi, and Yodha, among others.

Next, Raashii Khanna will be seen in the upcoming Hindi film The Sabarmati Report with Vikrant Massey. Khanna has also signed two Telugu films, one opposite Sharwanand, tentatively titled Sharwanand33, and Telusu Kada alongside Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

When Raashii Khanna was trolled for holding her married co-star’s hand

During the promotion of her then-upcoming film Yodha, the actress was captured holding hands with her co-star Siddharth Malhotra at an event. A particular clip from the event made fans upset especially the die-heart fans of Siddharth Malhotra’s wife and actress Kiara Advani. As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens trolled Raashii Khanna.

In the video shared by various fan accounts, Raashii momentarily held Sidharth’s hand, but he quickly let go of it as they made their way to the music launch venue. Initially, Raashii held onto Sidharth’s arm as they entered, but the gesture evolved into hand-holding, albeit briefly, before Sidharth moved her behind the bodyguards to navigate through the crowd.

