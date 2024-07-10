Meet actor who was the first from South to get wax figure in Singapore, quit IIM dreams to pursue acting and still rocks in movies despite minor setbacks

She is one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema and is the first actress to get a wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore. Not only is she one of the highest-paid actresses but also once quit IIM dreams for her passion in cinema.

Yes, we are talking about the ever-gorgeous and dotting mother Kajal Aggarwal who is still making waves in movies despite initial struggles and minor setbacks. Let’s take a look at her filmography and personal life.

Kajal Aggarwal’s film career

Kajal Aggarwal initially made her film debut by playing a minor role in the Bollywood movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles. Later on, the actress ventured into Telugu films playing her first lead role in the movie Lakshmi Kalyanam along with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

The movie only managed to become a decent hit in theaters without making any sort of significant impact on her career. The actress went on to play lead roles in films like Chandamama, Pazhani (Tamil debut), and Aatadista which were either critical or commercial hits. The actress even played a cameo role in Venkat Prabhu’s Saroja but was still struggling to receive recognition despite being a blockbuster film.

However, by 2009, Kajal Aggarwal rose to fame and became the most sought-after actress in the industry with her breakthrough performance in the SS Rajamouli movie Magadheera. The Ram Charan starrer was an epic blockbuster and the highest-grosser of all time, leading her to land roles in films like Ganesh Just Ganesh and Arya 2 with Ram Pothineni and Allu Arjun, respectively.

Check out Magadheera trailer:

Moving ahead, the actress continued to play lead roles in films like Darling and Naan Mahaan Alla starring alongside Prabhas and Karthi. She even returned to Bollywood films by starring opposite Ajay Devgn in the Rohit Shetty blockbuster Singham.

By the year 2012, the actress strived greatly in films and was a common face in commercially successful movies like Mahesh Babu starrer gangster flick, Businessman, Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki, Ram Charan’s Naayak alongside Amal Paul, and even Akshay Kumar’s Special 26.

Despite starting off 2015 with banger hits like Temper opposite Jr NTR and Maari with Dhanush, Kajal witnessed with box office failures with films like Paayumk Puli and Brahmotsavam. However, these minor setbacks did not hamper her career with her appearance alongside Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No. 150, the Telugu remake of Vijay’s Kaththi, once again catapulted her popularity at the top.

Later on, she worked in movies like Vivegam, Mersal, and Nene Raju Nene Mantri earning box office success and critical acclaim for her performances. Now, the actress is once again set to mesmerize people with her performance in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian film series, particularly appearing in Indian 3. She is also set to make a cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

Kajal Aggarwal’s personal life

Kajal Aggarwal was born to entrepreneur Vinay Aggarwal and Suman Aggarwal o June 19, 1985 in Mumbai. The actress is from a Punjabi family who were originally from Amritsar. Kajal also has a younger sister called Nisha Aggarwal who is a former actress known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

The actress had pursued her education in Mumbai and did her graduation in mass media, specializing in marketing and advertising. According to one of her old interviews, the actress initially wanted to pursue MBA which led her to dream about studying at IIM but later quit it to pursue films.

The actress is married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu since 2020 and has a son, Neil.

