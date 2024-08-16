Meet actor who wished to be Indian Air Force pilot, worked as software engineer, dated Nayanthara and is now one of the highest-paid Tamil stars

He is a prominent Indian actor and film producer, primarily recognized for his work in Tamil cinema. He hails from Kerala and made his acting debut back in 2005. His performances over the years have garnered him critical acclaim. In addition to his acting career, this star has ventured into film production, establishing his own company, The Show People, to support new talent in the industry. By now you must have guessed his name - he is none other than Arya.

A look into Arya's early life

Let's start by knowing Arya's real name, which is Jamshad Cethirakath. Born into a Malayali Tamil family, he grew up in Chennai, where he completed his schooling before pursuing an engineering degree in Vandalur. Arya initially worked as a computer engineer but transitioned into modeling and acting, making his film debut in 2005 with Arinthum Ariyamalum, which earned him critical acclaim.

In his personal life, Arya is known for his close-knit family, including his younger brother Sathya, who is also an actor. He tied the knot with actress Sayyeshaa, his co-star in the film Ghajinikanth, back in 2019. They welcomed their daughter in July 2021.

Arya has also participated in various public events and reality shows, including the Tamil program Enga Veetu Mapillai, where he searched for a potential bride among 16 contestants. Despite facing some controversies, including a legal issue related to a past relationship, Arya continues to maintain a positive public image.

Arya's transition from an engineer to an actor

Arya initially wished to become a pilot in the Indian Air Force. However, he never pursued that dream. Later, he transitioned from a career as a software engineer to acting through passion. After completing his engineering degree at Crescent Engineering College in Chennai, he initially worked as an assistant software developer. His entry into the film industry began when he was approached by filmmaker Jeeva, who encouraged him to audition for the film Ullam Ketkumae in 2003.

Although that project was delayed, Arya's breakthrough came in 2005 with his role in Arinthum Ariyamalum, directed by Vishnuvardhan. This pivotal moment marked the start of his successful acting career in Tamil cinema.

Meanwhile, it is said that Arya is one of the highest-paid Tamil actors as he reportedly charges Rs 15 crore per film.

Arya's rumored relationship with Nayanthara

Earlier, there were persistent rumors about a romantic relationship between Tamil actors Arya and Nayanthara. The rumor first surfaced in 2014 when the two were spotted together at an awards ceremony. However, both actors have repeatedly denied any involvement, with Nayanthara firmly stating that there was nothing between them.

Arya's upcoming movies

Arya's upcoming film, a multilingual project written by Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, has officially gone on floors. The announcement was made on August 7, 2024, during a pooja ceremony held at the Uthirakosamangai Temple in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.

The yet-to-be-titled film is a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual and features a diverse cast, including Santhy Balachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Saritha Kukku, Indrans, Siddique, Renji Panicker, and Appani Sarath, among others. Produced by S Vinod Kumar under the Mini Studios banner, the film aims to bring together talent from various film industries, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. Meanwhile, specific details regarding the film's plot and genre are still under wraps.

For the unversed, Murali Gopy is a well-respected figure in Malayalam cinema, known for his work as both an actor and screenwriter. He has penned successful films like Kammara Sambhavam, Lucifer, and its upcoming sequel, Empuraan.

Are you excited to watch Arya's film with Murali Gopy? Let us know in the comments below.

