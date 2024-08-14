Meet actor who worked as software engineer, left job to pursue acting career, worked as assistant director and is now one of the highest-paid Malayalam actors

He is a prominent actor who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. He began his career as an engineer before venturing into the world of acting. He made his film debut back in 2012 and garnered critical acclaim. Over the years, the actor has received several accolades for his performances. Yes, you guessed it right, he is the one and only Tovino Thomas.

A look at Tovino Thomas' early life

Tovino Thomas is a celebrated Indian actor primarily known for his performances in Malayalam cinema. Born in Kerala, he grew up in a Syro-Malabar Catholic family, the younger son of Adv. Ellikkal Thomas and Sheela Thomas. He completed his schooling at Don Bosco High School and later pursued a degree in Electronics Engineering at Tamil Nadu College of Engineering in Coimbatore.

Before embarking on his acting journey, Tovino worked as a software engineer at Cognizant Technology Solutions. His initial foray into the entertainment industry included modeling for advertisements, which helped him gain exposure and experience.

Further, he made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Prabhuvinte Makkal, and his career quickly gained momentum with notable films like ABCD and Ennu Ninte Moideen.

About Tovino Thomas' personal life

Tovino Thomas got married to his longtime girlfriend, Lidiya. The couple tied the knot on October 25, 2014, at the St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Cathedral in Irinjalakuda. The couple had known each other since their school days, and their relationship blossomed over the years before culminating in marriage. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Izza, and later, a second child, a son named Tahaan.

Tovino Thomas' transition into acting

Initially, Tovino worked as a software engineer at Cognizant Technology Solutions. However, his passion for acting and cinema was always present. Despite the security of a stable job, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. He was given a year by his family to explore opportunities in the film industry.

During this period, Tovino immersed himself in the world of cinema, taking on various roles, including modeling and working as an assistant director. His career began in the film industry as an assistant director for Theevram, starring Dulquer Salmaan. This film was directed by Roopesh Peethambaran and marked Tovino's entry into showbiz. His determination paid off when he made his acting debut in 2012 with Prabhuvinte Makkal.

While Tovino faced initial skepticism from some family members regarding his career choice, he found support from his brother. He stood by him during this crucial phase, encouraging Tovino to pursue his dreams despite the challenges.

Additionally, in 2024, Tovino Thomas's remuneration for films is reported to range between Rs 3 to Rs 6 crore.

Tovino Thomas' upcoming films

Tovino Thomas's upcoming film, Narivetta, is generating significant excitement among fans. Directed by Anuraj Manohar, known for his previous work on Ishq, the film promises to blend elements of action, romance, and drama. Narivetta features a talented ensemble cast, including Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tamil actor-director Cheran, Aarya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and Rini Udayakumar.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, Narivetta is described as a romantic comedy-drama with intense action sequences. The Tovino Thomas starrer film is produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan under the Indian Cinema Company banner.

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Trisha Krishnan in the film Identity. Other films in his lineup are Avaran, Munpe, Empuraan, and Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Further details about these films are still awaited.

Which one of these films featuring Tovino Thomas do you want to watch in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.

