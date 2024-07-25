Meet actor whose debut film was a major flop, moved to US, and later made his comeback after 7 years becoming a Pan-India star

A magnificent actor, he has established himself as a pan-Indian star with his impressive skills. Making his debut in Malayalam cinema in 2002, he has been hitting it out of the park with his characters ever since his re-entry into the industry.

Yes, we are talking about none other than the unhinged Aavesham actor Fahadh Faasil and his journey in cinema. Take a quick look at his career over the years.

Fahadh Faasil: From his debut failure to an actor beyond measures

Fahadh Faasil, son of veteran Malayalam director Fazil, made his debut as a lead actor in the film Kaiyethum Doorath. Credited by his nickname Shaanu, the 19-year-old actor starred in this romance movie under his father's direction.

However, despite being directed by a master craftsman and featuring a cameo by Mammootty, the film failed both critically and commercially. Interestingly, actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asin also auditioned for the role, but it ultimately went to Fahadh Faasil, along with actress Nikita Thukral.

In an interview with NDTV, Fahadh opened up about his early struggles as an actor, stating that no one should blame his father, as it was his own fault for debuting in films without proper training. After his 2002 movie, he moved to the United States, putting acting aside for a time.

While living in the USA and studying at university, Fahadh watched the film Yuh Hota to Kya Hota, directed by Naseeruddin Shah. In an old note he penned, he recalled asking a friend who played the role of Salim Rajabali. The actor’s performance reignited Fahadh's passion for acting, paving the way for his return to India.

Ending his five-year life in the USA, Fahadh Faasil returned to Malayalam cinema, playing the lead role in a short film called Mrityunjayam, directed by Uday Ananthan which was compiled in the anthological movie, Kerala Cafe.

By 2010, Fahadh had co-starred with Mammootty in the film Pramani and appeared in movies like Cocktail and Tournament. In the following years, he took on riveting roles in films such as Chaappa Kurishu and Akam, with the former being regarded as a path-breaking film for Malayalam cinema.

Following this, Fahadh made a notable appearance as the main antagonist in the engaging revenge film 22 Female Kottayam (22FK), which starred Rima Kallingal and was directed by her now-husband, Aashiq Abu. With films like Diamond Necklace, Annayum Rasoolum, Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, and Amen, he earned both critical and commercial acclaim, even co-starring with Mohanlal in the movie Red Wine.

Over the years, Fahadh continued to showcase his on-screen magic with films like Iyobinte Pusthakam and Bangalore Days. The latter is regarded as one of the pinnacles of New-Gen Malayalam cinema and marked his first collaboration with his wife, Nazriya Nazim.

By 2016-17, the actor featured in his breakthrough movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram, his Tamil debut with Velaikkaran starring Sivakarthikeyan, and even won a National Award for Best Supporting Actor with film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

With the advent of 2018, the actor started to do more and more experimental roles in his films with ventures like Kumbalangi Nights, Athiran, and Super Deluxe. In 2020, Fahadh came on the big screen with films like Trance and even India’s first computer film, C U Soon.

In 2021, Fahadh made his mark in Telugu cinema by playing the main antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise, going head-to-head with Allu Arjun. The actor has also ventured into collaborations with stars like Kamal Haasan in Vikram and Vadivelu in Maamannan. He is set to share the screen with Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Vettaiyan.

Furthermore, the actor also has Pushpa 2: The Rule in the making with Malayalam films like Bougainvillea, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, and Karate Chandran also lined up.

Fahadh Faasil’s personal life

Fahadh Faasil was born to filmmaker Fazil and his wife, Rozina, on August 8, 1982, in Alappuzha, Kerala. His full name is Abdul Hameed Mohammed Fahadh Fazil. He completed his schooling in Kerala and Tamil Nadu before venturing to the USA, where he earned a Master's degree in Philosophy.

The actor also has two sisters by the names Ahameda and Fatima along with a younger brother Farhaan Fazil who is also an actor in Malayalam cinema. The actor is married to popular actress Nazriya Nazim; they have been married since August 21, 2024. Additionally, Fahadh recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

